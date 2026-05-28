The Fendi Baguette’s resurgence continues. Just last week, Fendi celebrated yet another re-edition of the beloved accessory, but the vintage versions have proven to be just as, if not more popular than their recent counterparts. Christie’s has announced a new auction, Handbags Online: The New York Edit, which will run from May 28 to June 11, and the offerings include quite an impressive selection of Baguettes, including two previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor (to be clear: the legendary actress, and not, despite the bag’s forever connection to Sex and the City, Charlotte York’s dog of the same name).

Those interested in owning a piece of the original Taylor’s handbag history can bid on the two Baguettes, each of which is expected to sell for somewhere between $3,000 to $5,000. The first up for offer is the flashier Red, White, & Black Embellished Canvas Floral Print Baguette with a silver chain strap, estimated to hail from the early 2000s and perfect for summer. The Brown Cuoio Romano Leather Selleria Baguette, meanwhile, is more subtle, perfect for everyday use. The second bag was featured in Christie’s 2011 auction, The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor, and still boasts tags from that record-breaking event.

Taylor’s Red, White, & Black Embellished Canvas Floral Print Baguette. Courtesy of Christie's

In addition to Taylor’s bags, there are 20 other Baguettes up for auction, hailing in part from the Into Archive. There is truly a Baguette for everyone among this selection, with options covered in lamb fur, color-blocked sequins, and mother-of-pearl embroidery.

Baguettes are not the only bags for sale, however. There are almost 300 bags for auction, including numerous Hermès designs. The top lot of the sale belongs to a Matte White Himalaya Noliticus Crocodile Birkin 30, estimated to go for up to $120,000.

Taylor’s Brown Cuoio Romano Leather Selleria Baguette. Courtesy of Christie's

Of course, if you want to get your hands on any of these, you will have to outbid the archive vulture Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder is known to frequent high-end auctions where she often snatches up pieces from famous closets. And we know Kardashian has an affinity for Taylor. She dressed up like the actor for Demna’s final Balenciaga collection last July. The 45-year-old wore an ivory satin slip dress reminiscent of the one Taylor wears in the 1958 film, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, as well as 15-carat diamond chandelier earrings, once owned by Taylor. Now, Kardashian doesn’t own the earrings; they actually came from Lorraine Schwartz’s personal archive. But she owns other jewelry from the iconic actor, and if we know Kardashian, she’s already making room in her immense closet for those Taylor Baguettes.