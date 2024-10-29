As one of the world’s most famous women, it’s fitting that Kim Kardashian owns one of the most famous closets. And her shelves aren’t just full of vintage Mugler and archival John Galliano for Dior, either. They’re brimming with holy grail pieces that once belonged to icons more famous than she is: most notably, Princess Diana, Michael and Janet Jackson, and Elvis Presley.

The Skims founder has gotten her hands on these items mainly through high-stakes auctions. Of course, she’s coughed up quite a pretty penny doing so—ponying up anywhere from $8,000 to almost $400,000 for her prizes. Clearly, if Kim ever wanted to get into the museum business, she’d have plenty of material to start with.

Below, peek inside Kim Kardashian’s museum-level closet that includes everything Princess Diana’s diamond cross necklace to Jackie Kennedy’s exact Cartier watch.

Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross @lexyroche / Getty Images Kim quietly purchased Princess Diana’s vintage diamond cross for nearly $200,000 in January 2023. The diamond jewelry piece has yet to see the light of day under Kim’s ownership aside from a behind-the-scenes fitting photo she shared over a year later. It looks as though the beauty mogul was considering wearing the necklace to the 2024 Met Gala. Princess Diana famously wore the necklace, known as the Attallah cross, to a 1987 charity gala. Until Kim purchased the piece, made from square-cut amethysts accentuated by circular diamonds, the Princess was the late person to wear the prized possession nearly four decades ago.

Michael Jackson’s Jacket and Hat @kimkardashian / Getty Images In 2019, Kim and her then-husband Kanye West settled upon quite the Christmas present to gift to their 6-year-old daughter North: the late Michael Jackson’s velvet jacket. The former couple purchased the piece from Julien’s Auctions for $65,625. Jackson wore this specific jacket during Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997. Oh, and if that weren’t enough, Kim and Kanye also bought North MJ’s hat from his “Smooth Criminal” music video. “It still has his makeup on it,” Kim said at the time. The purchases quickly drew ire on social media, with many saying that the couple should have bought North something more “age-appropriate.” Kim explained the purchases by saying that “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.”

Elizabeth Taylor’s Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry Getty Images Speaking of Elizabeth Taylor, Kim also got her hands on some of the Hollywood icon’s signature diamond jewelry. In 2011, she was reported to have dropped $64,900 on three diamond and jade Lorraine Schwartz bracelets that once belonged to Taylor. “Elizabeth Taylor is iconic,” Kim explained in 2011, adding “She is my idol and my icon.” It’s unclear if Kim has worn the pieces out in public since getting her hands on them over a decade ago. But, rest assured—Kim said she “can feel Elizabeth” whenever she puts the bracelets on.

Marilyn Monroe’s Jean Louis Dress Getty Images Jaws dropped around the world when Kim showed up to the 2022 Met Gala in that Marilyn Monroe dress. Kim documented the experience on her reality show The Kardashians, including how she dropped 15 pounds to (sort of) fit in the dress and exactly how she got Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to loan her the piece for Met Monday. While this dress isn’t sitting pretty at Casa Kardashian, it is certainly is one of the mogul’s most memorable (and infamous) archival moments to date. Presumably, she still owns the replica she had made to change into after walking the red carpet.

Jacqueline Kennedy’s Cartier Watch SplashNews.com / Getty Images One of Kim’s pricier purchases came in 2017 when she bought Jacqueline Kennedy’s vintage Cartier Tank watch for a whopping $379,500. The timepiece, long believed to be a gift from John Kennedy, was confirmed to have been given to the Former First Lady by her brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw “Stas” Radizwell. The reverse side of the watch is engraved with the words “Stas to Jackie – 23 Feb. 63 – 2:05 am to 9:35 pm.” Two years later, Kim debuted the Cartier piece during a trip to the White House where she met with ex-President Donald Trump. While the watch wasn’t visible from under her jacket sleeve, Kim said it gave her “power” during the meeting.

Janet Jackson’s “If” Outfit @kimkardashian / IMDB Michael’s velvet coat isn’t the only famous Jackson item that’s included in Kim’s closet. In 2021, the influencer purchased an outfit worn by Janet in her “If” music video for $25,000. Kim brought out the outfit, a plunging waistcoat and matching choker necklace, for Janet’s 2024 concert. Like her MJ purchase, this set also drew criticism from the Internet who said Kim should have left the look “alone.” Janet, however, approved of her outfit’s new owner. “I hope ‘If’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me,” she said.