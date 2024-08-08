A fashion star was born when Ella Emhoff sported an embellished Miu Miu coat to the 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Since that moment, and with an IMG modeling contract under her belt, Emhoff has brought a rarely-seen fashion sense to the national political scene thanks to her role as America’s Second Daughter. The California-native is the youngest child of Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and the stepdaughter of Vice President Harris.

Emhoff, who resides in Bushwick, Brooklyn (some jokingly referred to her as “The First Daughter of Bushwick”), has walked the runways of brands like Proenza Schouler and Maisie Wilen since her cartwalk debut in 2021. Off the runway, the model’s wardrobe is full of quirky knitwear, dresses worn over pants, and cheeky accessories like the Puppets and Puppets cookie bag she wore in 2022. For more formal occasions like red carpets and movie premieres, Emhoff still abides by her elevated art school aesthetic, albeit with pieces like sheer black dresses and chic power suits mixed in.

Below, a look back at Ella Emhoff’s style evolution, from Paris Fashion Week to the White House.

2024: Bulgari Event Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Armed with a new chopped hairdo, the model co-signed the ballet flats trend during a 2024 Bulgari event in New York City.

2024: Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Premiere Variety/Variety/Getty Images Emhoff slipped into a very not Swan-like look for the series’s New York City premiere. She slipped into a leather jacket, baggy black pants, and leather stompers.

2024: Helmut Lang Show Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While she’s accustomed to walking the runway, Emhoff took her place on Helmut Lang’s front row in this abstract multi-color top and low-rise jeans.

2023: Pandora Event WWD/WWD/Getty Images Emhoff offset this feminine floral gown with leather penny loafers to attend a 2023 Pandora event.

2023: LVMH Prize Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2023 LVMH Prize, Emhoff brought the skirt over pants trend to Paris. She sported bell bottom jeans, a pinstripe mini skirt, and an ab-baring sweater.

2023: Proenza Schouler Show Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images What’s better than leather and lace? For Proenza Schouler’s 2023 NYFW show, Emhoff paired a sheer top with a flare skirt, chunky mules, and a white bag.

2022: W Magazine 50th Anniversary Party Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emhoff slipped into her best party attire for W’s 50th anniversary bash. The model mixed a sparkle pleated skirt with towering combat boots and an off-the-shoulder top.

2022: Bloomingdale’s Party Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a sheer lace Thom Browne look, Emhoff put an artsy spin on menswear tailoring for a 2022 Bloomingdale’s party.

2022: CFDA Fashion Awards Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emhoff’s Puppets and Puppets cookie bag, which she sported with a gauzy LBD at the 2022 CFDA Awards, looked good enough to eat.

2022: Miu Miu Show Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a Miu Miu event in Paris, the model mixed an ultra-cropped top with the perfect pair of high-waisted jeans.

2022: Loewe Show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Outside of Loewe’s fall 2022 show, Emhoff took the phrase “pattern play” rather seriously in this loud bodycon dress.

2021: WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model paired a low-cut white dress with artsy platform shoes.

2021: Stella McCartney Show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Suited up in plaid tailoring at Stella McCartney’s 2021 Paris Fashion Week runway show.

2021: Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emhoff went bold for her Met Gala debut in 2021, wearing a bright red adidas by Stella McCartney mesh bodysuit, baggy pants, and sheer sneakers.