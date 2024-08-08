A fashion star was born when Ella Emhoff sported an embellished Miu Miu coat to the 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Since that moment, and with an IMG modeling contract under her belt, Emhoff has brought a rarely-seen fashion sense to the national political scene thanks to her role as America’s Second Daughter. The California-native is the youngest child of Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and the stepdaughter of Vice President Harris.
Emhoff, who resides in Bushwick, Brooklyn (some jokingly referred to her as “The First Daughter of Bushwick”), has walked the runways of brands like Proenza Schouler and Maisie Wilen since her cartwalk debut in 2021. Off the runway, the model’s wardrobe is full of quirky knitwear, dresses worn over pants, and cheeky accessories like the Puppets and Puppets cookie bag she wore in 2022. For more formal occasions like red carpets and movie premieres, Emhoff still abides by her elevated art school aesthetic, albeit with pieces like sheer black dresses and chic power suits mixed in.
Below, a look back at Ella Emhoff’s style evolution, from Paris Fashion Week to the White House.