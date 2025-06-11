Elle Fanning Turns Summer’s Softest Color Into a Major Power Move

Elle Fanning is the latest star to melt for summer’s most delicious shade. At a Death Stranding 2 event over the weekend, the actor offered a tailored spin on the butter yellow trend—in a full look from Givenchy’s newly-appointed creative director, Sarah Burton, no less.

Fanning slipped into a two-piece suit that featured an in-charge power coat and sharply cut dress pants. The actor’s coat, which she wore without a shirt, played with proportions via a nipped-in waist and exaggerated, '80s-style shoulders. The actor completed her look with sculptural metallic pumps that mirrored the metallic gleam of her Cartier jewelry. Her signature blonde hair was styled in soft, brushed-out curls.

Fanning was one of the first to debut Burton’s Givenchy on the red carpet when she wore a stunning black-and-white creation to the 2025 Oscars. Fittingly, that’s also where Fanning’s A Complete Unknown co-star, Timothée Chalamet, wore a similarly-hued suit.

Chalamet’s look, also designed by Burton for Givenchy, was in a slightly brighter shade of yellow than Fanning’s look, but still fell into the butter family.

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

With this appearance, Fanning joins a growing list of stars—including her older sister, Dakota—who see butter yellow as a stylish alternative to white and beige this summer. The soft hue is outpacing the season’s more traditional colors and is popping up everywhere from celebrity nights out to major red carpets and awards show. There’s also no one way stars are wearing the color—you’re just as likely to find butter yellow manifested in a slinky little party dress as you are something more business-forward.

It’s a shade that’s proving to be surprisingly versatile, with an ability to shift from sweet to strong depending on styling. Leave it to Fanning to make one of the season’s most understated colors a full-on power move.