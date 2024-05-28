It was a successful year for the Cannes Film Festival—one filled with all the films, discourse, and fashion we could hope for from such an event. But as the second week came to a close, it did feel like something was missing from the French Riviera-adjacent red carpet: an appearance from Elle Fanning.

Ever since 2016, Fanning has been a mainstay on the Cannes red carpet—her eye for glamour acting as the perfect match to the high-end event. From her Alexander McQueen gown just last year, to her recreation of the Dior Bar Suit in 2019, some of the best looks to ever walk the oceanside carpet have been courtesy of Fanning. But with nothing to promote, and no placement on the event’s jury, it seemed like the 2024 festival would come and go without an appearance from the actress. Luckily, Fanning was just making us wait until the very last second—literally. Because when the red carpet for the closing ceremony began on Sunday, there was the 26-year-old, saving us all from the fate of a Fanning-less Cannes.

Unsurprisingly, the actress did not disappoint with her appearance. Fanning is an expert at choosing pieces that will pack the biggest punch on the Cannes carpet, and this year was no different. The actress floated out in front of the cameras in a kaftan-style gown from Sabato De Sarno’s Cruise 2025 collection for Gucci, which walked the runway only a week before. A pleated gown covered in yellow daisies with a dramatic deep-v neckline and open back, the look gave off a ’70s feel, and Fanning played into that, tossing the fabric in the air like a modern-day Stevie Nicks.

But one doesn’t travel all the way to the South of France with just a singular look, and before she hit the red carpet on Sunday, she’d already shown off many other ensembles for various events. There was, of course, the casual airport paparazzi outfit, in Fanning’s case, a light blue, slightly oversized suit from Bottega Veneta complete with a large, woven leather tote from the brand. Upon settling in the city, she changed into a Chanel pre-fall 2015 dress courtesy of Shrimpton Couture, featuring a front of ruffled lace and an open back.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Day two in Cannes brought with it a more business-inspired Dries Van Noten look, featuring a knee-length khaki skirt, brown blazer, and striped bralette. Fanning showed her range by following that up with a balletcore ensemble from Chanel’s spring 2024 haute couture collection for L’Oréal’s Lights On Women’s Worth Award. The outfit had shades of Carrie Bradshaw, with a large, ballgown-style tulle pink skirt, pale pink bandeau top, and sliver, sequined cropped jacket on top. Unlike Carrie, however, Fanning played into the sweetness of the look with rosy red cheeks and a tiny pink bow in her hair.

“I always say Cannes is my happy place,” Fanning said in a video posted to her Instagram. “I thrive in Cannes.” And we do not disagree.