This year in Cannes, everyone wants to dress like Claudia Schiffer—including Elsa Hosk, who wore a sheer vintage number that the German model originally debuted on the Paris runways back in the mid-1990s.

Hosk, attending The History Of Sound premiere, slipped into a fitted black dress from Thierry Mugler’s legendary fall 1995 collection that pushed the limits on Cannes’s nudity ban. Hosk’s archival dress featured a fitted silhouette and see-through horizontal stripes that exposed her figure. Two opaque sections along the bodice and waist made sure the look was dress code-appropriate. Hosk stayed true to the original runway styling with a layered pearl necklace, pointed black pumps, and a dramatic robe coat that she let trail behind her. She even wore a less exaggerated version of Schiffer’s sky-high updo in the form of a tousled bun.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Despite the very modern style of Hosk’s almost naked dress, Schiffer was the first to wear it on the 1995 Mugler catwalk. The collection, Cirque d’Hiver, was one of Mugler’s most famous presentations. It celebrated the label’s 20th anniversary with more than a hundred looks—including the chrome robot suit that Zendaya famously unearthed during her Challengers press tour. Cardi B also once had a memorable Grammys red carpet moment wearing a seashell-shaped stunner from the collection.

For her turn, Hosk wore the outfit nearly to a tee on Wednesday, aside from a floral appliqué that was attached to the original dress’s hem.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Hosk, a regular at Cannes since 2017, isn’t the first star to pay homage to an iconic Schiffer runway moment this year. Last week, first-time attendee Ariana Greenblatt wore an archival Karl Lagerfeld–era Chanel corset that Schiffer debuted in 1993. (Just days later, the 17-year-old actor would wear another one of Schiffer’s vintage Chanel dresses to the premiere of her film Fear Street: Prom Queen.)

Schiffer, for her part, hasn’t attended the festival in nearly two decades, last hitting the Croisette in 2011 for the This Must Be the Place premiere. But, with all these references to her catwalk days, Schiffer’s legacy clearly looms large at the festival.