During her ongoing press tour for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Emily Blunt has embraced an array of enchantingly structural designs by Alaïa, Stella McCartney, and more. Her latest romantic look, which also embraces medieval references and luxe glamour, continues to show she’ll always keep you guessing when it comes to fashion.

On the red carpet for the sci-fi film’s official United Kingdom premiere, Blunt fittingly arrived to Rose Court in a blooming Erdem ensemble. From the designer’s fall 2026 collection, her look featured a pale pink crushed silk midi skirt covered in a shadowy black and red rose print. However, its greatest statement came from a structured, heathered white top with a high neckline and flat shoulders, instantly bringing to mind the silhouette of knightly armor. The raw-hemmed piece was geometrically adorned with thin stitching and an assortment of swirling pink, coral, and silver-toned floral crystals, creating an ornamental finish.

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Stylist Jessica Paster finished Blunt’s garden-worthy outfit with a gleaming gold bangle, huggie earrings, and cocktail ring, each set with small diamonds and adorned with a single white pearl. The actor’s ensemble was complete with sheer tights and a set of pale brown satin sandals, simply finishing her look while allowing its adornments and soft jewel hues to serve as a focal point.

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Erdem Fall 2026 Courtesy of Erdem

Blunt’s look originally walked the runway as part of Erdem’s fall 2026 show in the Tate Britain in London, which also marked the twentieth anniversary of Erdem Moralioğlu’s namesake label. Taking inspirations from both British artists from the 1800’s and 1900’s, as well as the UK’s ‘90s rave culture, the collection showed a darker side of his sophisticated eveningwear and outerwear—complete, of course, with a rich color palette, smatterings of jewels, and his signature garden’s worth of floral prints.