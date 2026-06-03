Wearing an all-white look presents a unique challenge. How can one wear the light hue without inviting wedding dress comparisons? As Emily Blunt proved, the answer lies in construction and texture with a helping hand from Alaïa.

At the Paris premiere of Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Blunt shone in an all-white Alaïa outfit. Initially appearing to be a peplum-style dress, her custom ensemble—inspired by the brand’s fall 2026 collection, its last by Pieter Mulier—was actually a halter-neck bodysuit layered beneath a tiered skirt. With its exaggerated waistline and gathered ruffled sides, the actor’s skirt created a pointed silhouette that also furthered its optical illusion. Her stark attire was glamorously paired with a rounded gold cocktail ring and orb-shaped earrings from Marco Bicego, each covered in diamonds for a dazzling finish.

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Blunt’s look was complete with an equally revamped shoe style: a pair of white almond-toed pumps crafted from sheer mesh. The ankle-strapped set added an unexpected textural base to her attire, while remaining surprisingly practical for warmer weather. Indeed, this summer’s faced a resurgence of see-through shoes with clear jellied, mesh, and PVC detailing that bare the foot, as seen in new styles by Tory Burch, Britt Netta, Jimmy Choo, and Saint Laurent—plus, of course, Valentino’s viral PVC-paneled stilettos. Blunt’s transparent heels complemented her dress’s neutral color while continuing its architectural themes—and, through a high-fashion method, showed a new way to style summer whites.

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In summer months, all-white dressing is always an east way to look put-together while deflecting the sun’s rays. Though Blunt’s attire was too avant-garde for the Hamptons or Martha’s Vineyard, her look certainly brought a texture-forward approach to wearing whites on the red carpet. The same practice has been utilized by Dua Lipa, Tilda Swinton, and Zendaya this year, affirming its high-fashion appeal. Plus, with summer just beginning, this certainly isn’t the last instance we’ll see stars in all-white—whether on or off the red carpet.