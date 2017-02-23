STYLE EVOLUTION

Emily Blunt’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments Are Sophisticated Risks

Emily Blunt attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Since her turn in The Devil Wears Prada, the British actress Emily Blunt has quickly been both a Hollywood and red carpet mainstay. The film star has earned a host of recognitions throughout her decades-long career—most recently, a Best Supporting Actress Oscars nod for her role in the Christopher Nolan epic, Oppenheimer.

On the red carpet, Blunt’s glamorous, colorful style combines a classic appeal with just the right amount of edge to create bold, statement-making looks. From movie premieres to after parties, Blunt knows how to stand out in all the right ways, and is never one to shy away from a fashion risk—especially from her favorite brands, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton. Below, soak in the very best of Emily Blunt’s red carpet fashion, from The Devil Wears Prada to Oppenheimer.

2024: SAG Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2024 SAG Awards, Blunt took the plunge in this fire engine red Louis Vuitton gown.

2024: BAFTA Awards
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blunt put the cut-out trend to the test at the 2024 BAFTAs in this ab-baring Elie Saab stunner.

2024: Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Blunt looked ravishing in red Armani Privé during the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

2024: Governors Awards
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Another moment in Miu Miu for Blunt at the 2024 Governors Awards.

2024: Golden Globe Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A vision in Alexander McQueen at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

2023: Oppenheimer UK Premiere
Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Blunt dripped in fringed Alexander McQueen at the UK premiere of Oppenheimer.

2023: Oppenheimer Paris Premiere
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress made a statement in Balmain for the Paris premiere of Oppenheimer.

2023: Met Gala
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In black and white Michael Kors, Blunt paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala.

2023: Academy Awards
ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Blunt’s Valentino gown proved that, sometimes, less is more.

2021: Met Gala
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Blunt made magic in Miu Miu at the 2021 Met Gala with this beaded and sheer look.

2021: Jungle Cruise Premiere
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For the premiere of her Disney film Jungle Cruise, Blunt kept the color palette muted but the silhouette appropriately adventurous in a look from Schiaparelli.

2020: A Quiet Place Part II Premiere
Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Blunt went dramatic in a red leather dress from Alexander McQueen at the 2020 premiere of A Quiet Place Part II.

2019: Met Gala
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

For that year’s ‘Camp’ themed Met Gala, Blunt was ornate in gold Michael Kors.

2019: Palm Springs Film Festival
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

At this California film festival, Blunt kept things classy and sculptural in a red, one-shoulder gown.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscars Party
J. Merritt/Getty Images

Wearing Schiaparelli, there was nothing quiet about Blunt’s look for the 2018 Academy Awards after parties.

2018: Dior Couture Show
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

At Dior’s spring 2018 couture show in Paris, Blunt looked like the perfect Dior woman.

2017: BAFTA Awards
Getty Images

Emily Blunt pulled off a sartorial triumph in Alexander McQueen at the 2017 BAFTAs.

2017: SAG Awards
Getty Images

Another red carpet, another risk: this time in intricate, nude-colored Roberto Cavalli.

2016: Academy Awards
Getty Images

Blunt attended the 2016 Academy Awards pregnant and wearing Prada.

2016: Met Gala
Getty Images

Still pregnant and glowing, in Michael Kors, at the 2016 Met Gala.

2016: The Girl on The Train Premiere
Getty Images

A truly show-stopping fashion moment in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of The Girl on The Train in London.

2015: Sicario Premiere
Getty Images

Another Prada moment for the actress at the 2015 premiere of Sicario.

2015: Critics Choice Awards
Getty Images

Stunning in crimson red at the 2015 Critics Choice Awards.

2015: Toronto International Film Festival
Getty Images

Blunt matched her sweet strapless dress with neon shoes at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

2015: Cannes Film Festival
Getty Images

A playful daytime look at the Cannes Film Festival.

2015: Met Gala
Getty Images

Blunt dressed in Prada, of course, at the 2015 Met Gala.

2015: Academy Awards
Getty Images

Blunt donned a white, grecian Michael Kors Collection number at the 2015 Golden Globes.

2014: Into The Woods Premiere
Getty Images

A rose-covered Dolce & Gabbana moment at the 2014 premiere of Into The Woods.

2014: Dubai Film Festival
Getty Images

A fashion risk, the formal crop-top, paid off during the 2014 Dubai International Film Festival.

2013: Golden Globe Awards
Getty Images

A golden goddess in Michael Kors Collection at the 2013 Golden Globes.

2012: Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year
Getty Images

Streamlined in a stunning tangerine gown at the Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards.

2011: The Adjustment Bureau Premiere
Getty Images

At the 2011 premiere of The Adjustment Bureau, Blunt stepped out in a blooming knee-length frock.

2011: Critics Choice Awards
Getty Images

Blunt stepped up her fashion game once again at the 2011 Critics Choice Awards.

2011: Gnomeo and Juliet Premiere
Getty Images

All suited up at the 2011 premiere of Gnomeo And Juliet.

2011: Emmy Awards
Getty Images

Blunt opted for a dramatic, black and grey look at the 2011 Emmy Awards.

2011: Kennedy Center Honors
Getty Images

Embracing her love for bold hues, Blunt stunned in hot pink at the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors.

2010: Golden Globe Awards
Getty Images

Blunt attended the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a romantic Versace confection.

2010: Critics Choice Awards
Getty Images

At the 2010 Critics Choice Awards, Blunt opted for a short, armor-like dress.

2010: Emmy Awards
Getty Images

Lovely in lavender at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

2009: SAG Awards
Getty Images

Embracing metallics at the SAG Awards in 2009.

2009: Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute
Getty Images

A nude moment for the actress in 2009 at the Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute.

2008: BAFTA Awards
Getty Images

The redhead opted for a one-shoulder jade gown at the 2008 BAFTAs.

2007: BAFTA Awards
Getty Images

At the 2007 BAFTAs, Blunt cinched a tiered, black beaded gown with a bright turquoise sash.

2007: Golden Globe Awards
Getty Images

Blunt opted for sheer, body-hugging white at the 2007 Golden Globes.

2006: The Devil Wears Prada Premiere
Getty Images

For one of her first major red carpet appearances, Blunt opted for a lace-trimmed pink frock at The Devil Wears Prada premiere in June 2006.

