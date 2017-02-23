Since her turn in
The Devil Wears Prada, the British actress Emily Blunt has quickly been both a Hollywood and red carpet mainstay. The film star has earned a host of recognitions throughout her decades-long career—most recently, a Best Supporting Actress Oscars nod for her role in the Christopher Nolan epic, Oppenheimer.
On the red carpet, Blunt’s glamorous, colorful style combines a classic appeal with just the right amount of edge to create bold, statement-making looks. From movie premieres to after parties, Blunt knows how to stand out in all the right ways, and is never one to shy away from a fashion risk—especially from her favorite brands, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton. Below, soak in the very best of Emily Blunt’s red carpet fashion, from
The Devil Wears Prada to Oppenheimer. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
At the 2024 SAG Awards, Blunt took the plunge in this fire engine red Louis Vuitton gown.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Blunt put the cut-out trend to the test at the 2024 BAFTAs in this ab-baring Elie Saab stunner.
2024: Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Blunt looked ravishing in red Armani Privé during the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Another moment in Miu Miu for Blunt at the 2024 Governors Awards.
2024: Golden Globe Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
A vision in Alexander McQueen at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
2023:
Oppenheimer UK Premiere Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images
Blunt dripped in fringed Alexander McQueen at the UK premiere of
Oppenheimer.
2023:
Oppenheimer Paris Premiere Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress made a statement in Balmain for the Paris premiere of
Oppenheimer. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
In black and white Michael Kors, Blunt paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala.
ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
Blunt’s Valentino gown proved that, sometimes, less is more.
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
Blunt made magic in Miu Miu at the 2021 Met Gala with this beaded and sheer look.
2021:
Jungle Cruise Premiere Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
For the premiere of her Disney film
Jungle Cruise, Blunt kept the color palette muted but the silhouette appropriately adventurous in a look from Schiaparelli.
2020:
A Quiet Place Part II Premiere Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Blunt went dramatic in a red leather dress from Alexander McQueen at the 2020 premiere of
A Quiet Place Part II. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage
For that year’s ‘Camp’ themed Met Gala, Blunt was ornate in gold Michael Kors.
2019: Palm Springs Film Festival
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
At this California film festival, Blunt kept things classy and sculptural in a red, one-shoulder gown.
2018:
Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Wearing Schiaparelli, there was nothing quiet about Blunt’s look for the 2018 Academy Awards after parties.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
At Dior’s spring 2018 couture show in Paris, Blunt looked like the perfect Dior woman.
Emily Blunt pulled off a sartorial triumph in Alexander McQueen at the 2017 BAFTAs.
Another red carpet, another risk: this time in intricate, nude-colored Roberto Cavalli.
Blunt attended the 2016 Academy Awards pregnant and wearing Prada.
Still pregnant and glowing, in Michael Kors, at the 2016 Met Gala.
2016:
The Girl on The Train Premiere
A truly show-stopping fashion moment in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of
The Girl on The Train in London.
Another Prada moment for the actress at the 2015 premiere of
Sicario.
2015: Critics Choice Awards
Stunning in crimson red at the 2015 Critics Choice Awards.
2015: Toronto International Film Festival
Blunt matched her sweet strapless dress with neon shoes at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.
2015: Cannes Film Festival
A playful daytime look at the Cannes Film Festival.
Blunt dressed in Prada, of course, at the 2015 Met Gala.
Blunt donned a white, grecian Michael Kors Collection number at the 2015 Golden Globes.
2014:
Into The Woods Premiere
A rose-covered Dolce & Gabbana moment at the 2014 premiere of
Into The Woods.
2014: Dubai Film Festival
A fashion risk, the formal crop-top, paid off during the 2014 Dubai International Film Festival.
2013: Golden Globe Awards
A golden goddess in Michael Kors Collection at the 2013 Golden Globes.
2012:
Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year
Streamlined in a stunning tangerine gown at the
Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards.
2011:
The Adjustment Bureau Premiere
At the 2011 premiere of
The Adjustment Bureau, Blunt stepped out in a blooming knee-length frock.
2011: Critics Choice Awards
Blunt stepped up her fashion game once again at the 2011 Critics Choice Awards.
2011:
Gnomeo and Juliet Premiere
All suited up at the 2011 premiere of
Gnomeo And Juliet.
Blunt opted for a dramatic, black and grey look at the 2011 Emmy Awards.
2011: Kennedy Center Honors
Embracing her love for bold hues, Blunt stunned in hot pink at the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors.
2010: Golden Globe Awards
Blunt attended the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a romantic Versace confection.
2010: Critics Choice Awards
At the 2010 Critics Choice Awards, Blunt opted for a short, armor-like dress.
Lovely in lavender at the 2010 Emmy Awards.
Embracing metallics at the SAG Awards in 2009.
2009:
Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute
A nude moment for the actress in 2009 at the
Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute.
The redhead opted for a one-shoulder jade gown at the 2008 BAFTAs.
At the 2007 BAFTAs, Blunt cinched a tiered, black beaded gown with a bright turquoise sash.
2007: Golden Globe Awards
Blunt opted for sheer, body-hugging white at the 2007 Golden Globes.
2006:
The Devil Wears Prada Premiere
For one of her first major red carpet appearances, Blunt opted for a lace-trimmed pink frock at
The Devil Wears Prada premiere in June 2006.
This article was originally published on
Feb. 23, 2017