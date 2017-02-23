Since her turn in The Devil Wears Prada, the British actress Emily Blunt has quickly been both a Hollywood and red carpet mainstay. The film star has earned a host of recognitions throughout her decades-long career—most recently, a Best Supporting Actress Oscars nod for her role in the Christopher Nolan epic, Oppenheimer.

On the red carpet, Blunt’s glamorous, colorful style combines a classic appeal with just the right amount of edge to create bold, statement-making looks. From movie premieres to after parties, Blunt knows how to stand out in all the right ways, and is never one to shy away from a fashion risk—especially from her favorite brands, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton. Below, soak in the very best of Emily Blunt’s red carpet fashion, from The Devil Wears Prada to Oppenheimer.

2024: SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2024 SAG Awards, Blunt took the plunge in this fire engine red Louis Vuitton gown.

2024: BAFTA Awards Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blunt put the cut-out trend to the test at the 2024 BAFTAs in this ab-baring Elie Saab stunner.

2024: Critics Choice Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Blunt looked ravishing in red Armani Privé during the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

2024: Governors Awards Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images Another moment in Miu Miu for Blunt at the 2024 Governors Awards.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images A vision in Alexander McQueen at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

2023: Oppenheimer UK Premiere Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images Blunt dripped in fringed Alexander McQueen at the UK premiere of Oppenheimer.

2023: Oppenheimer Paris Premiere Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress made a statement in Balmain for the Paris premiere of Oppenheimer.

2023: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In black and white Michael Kors, Blunt paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala.

2023: Academy Awards ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Blunt’s Valentino gown proved that, sometimes, less is more.

2021: Met Gala John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Blunt made magic in Miu Miu at the 2021 Met Gala with this beaded and sheer look.

2021: Jungle Cruise Premiere Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic For the premiere of her Disney film Jungle Cruise, Blunt kept the color palette muted but the silhouette appropriately adventurous in a look from Schiaparelli.

2020: A Quiet Place Part II Premiere Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images Blunt went dramatic in a red leather dress from Alexander McQueen at the 2020 premiere of A Quiet Place Part II.

2019: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage For that year’s ‘Camp’ themed Met Gala, Blunt was ornate in gold Michael Kors.

2019: Palm Springs Film Festival Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival At this California film festival, Blunt kept things classy and sculptural in a red, one-shoulder gown.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscars Party J. Merritt/Getty Images Wearing Schiaparelli, there was nothing quiet about Blunt’s look for the 2018 Academy Awards after parties.

2018: Dior Couture Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images At Dior’s spring 2018 couture show in Paris, Blunt looked like the perfect Dior woman.

2017: BAFTA Awards Getty Images Emily Blunt pulled off a sartorial triumph in Alexander McQueen at the 2017 BAFTAs.

2017: SAG Awards Getty Images Another red carpet, another risk: this time in intricate, nude-colored Roberto Cavalli.

2016: Academy Awards Getty Images Blunt attended the 2016 Academy Awards pregnant and wearing Prada.

2016: Met Gala Getty Images Still pregnant and glowing, in Michael Kors, at the 2016 Met Gala.

2016: The Girl on The Train Premiere Getty Images A truly show-stopping fashion moment in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of The Girl on The Train in London.

2015: Sicario Premiere Getty Images Another Prada moment for the actress at the 2015 premiere of Sicario.

2015: Critics Choice Awards Getty Images Stunning in crimson red at the 2015 Critics Choice Awards.

2015: Toronto International Film Festival Getty Images Blunt matched her sweet strapless dress with neon shoes at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

2015: Cannes Film Festival Getty Images A playful daytime look at the Cannes Film Festival.

2015: Met Gala Getty Images Blunt dressed in Prada, of course, at the 2015 Met Gala.

2015: Academy Awards Getty Images Blunt donned a white, grecian Michael Kors Collection number at the 2015 Golden Globes.

2014: Into The Woods Premiere Getty Images A rose-covered Dolce & Gabbana moment at the 2014 premiere of Into The Woods.

2014: Dubai Film Festival Getty Images A fashion risk, the formal crop-top, paid off during the 2014 Dubai International Film Festival.

2013: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images A golden goddess in Michael Kors Collection at the 2013 Golden Globes.

2012: Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Getty Images Streamlined in a stunning tangerine gown at the Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards.

2011: The Adjustment Bureau Premiere Getty Images At the 2011 premiere of The Adjustment Bureau, Blunt stepped out in a blooming knee-length frock.

2011: Critics Choice Awards Getty Images Blunt stepped up her fashion game once again at the 2011 Critics Choice Awards.

2011: Gnomeo and Juliet Premiere Getty Images All suited up at the 2011 premiere of Gnomeo And Juliet.

2011: Emmy Awards Getty Images Blunt opted for a dramatic, black and grey look at the 2011 Emmy Awards.

2011: Kennedy Center Honors Getty Images Embracing her love for bold hues, Blunt stunned in hot pink at the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors.

2010: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images Blunt attended the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a romantic Versace confection.

2010: Critics Choice Awards Getty Images At the 2010 Critics Choice Awards, Blunt opted for a short, armor-like dress.

2010: Emmy Awards Getty Images Lovely in lavender at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

2009: SAG Awards Getty Images Embracing metallics at the SAG Awards in 2009.

2009: Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute Getty Images A nude moment for the actress in 2009 at the Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute.

2008: BAFTA Awards Getty Images The redhead opted for a one-shoulder jade gown at the 2008 BAFTAs.

2007: BAFTA Awards Getty Images At the 2007 BAFTAs, Blunt cinched a tiered, black beaded gown with a bright turquoise sash.

2007: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images Blunt opted for sheer, body-hugging white at the 2007 Golden Globes.

2006: The Devil Wears Prada Premiere Getty Images For one of her first major red carpet appearances, Blunt opted for a lace-trimmed pink frock at The Devil Wears Prada premiere in June 2006.