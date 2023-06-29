Emily Ratajkowski has, naturally, traded her white Jacquemus tutu for an oversized pair of cargo pants. After touching down from Versaille in the Big Apple, the model took a more casual approach for her latest look on Wednesday. And like any true it-girl, she made sure that her accessories were perfectly coordinated with the rest of her look (some, however, better than others).

Ratajkowski seemed to be in the mood to play with proportions when she hit the streets of New York City. Her baggy Scanlan Theodore pants (now sold-out) were decidedly oversized and certainly a departure from the more risqué silhouettes we’ve seen from her recently.

The pants featured a thick elasticized waist band as well as drawstrings at the hem which seemed to drag just below her shoes. She, of course, had to throw in one of the hottest accessories right now which perfectly matched the palette of her pants.

Her Miu Miu Arcadie bag has received the stamp of approval from fashion girls like Gigi Hadid (who starred in the brand’s campaign), Sydney Sweeney, and now, Ratajkowski. The model’s bag hung loosely in her arm, with the textured leather accenting the versatile fabric of her pants (the latter, completely dwarfing the accessory in size).

The rest of the look was equally as interesting, a tad surprising, too. Up top was fairly simple. She opted for a fitted cropped tank-top, a gold watch, and square sunglasses. Her footwear choice, a pair of checkered Vans slip on sneakers, however were more “L.A. skater” than “New York it-girl.” But somehow, the look still worked.

Ratajkowski has always been known for wearing luxury labels with both emerging brands and more price-friendly options. While the Miu Miu piece may not typically belong in the same universe as the Vans pair, for Ratajakowski, it made sense—her off-duty style often mixes more casual and luxe elements. Let’s give it up for versatility.

