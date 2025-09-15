Emily Ratajkowski Suited Up Sans Shirt for a Chopard Event

Over at the Emmys on Sunday night, suits ruled the roost thanks to stars like Cate Blanchett and Gwendoline Christie (and all those men, too, of course). But even though Emily Ratajkowski spent her evening in New York City, it seems she was subconsciously tapping into the vibes of the red carpet simultaneously taking place on the other coast.

The model and actor attended a Chopard event wearing a suit as well. Though her take on the classic excluded an undershirt. The choice added some sex appeal to the look, with the suit cutting low on Ratajkowski, allowing for a triangle of skin.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Black seemed to be the unofficial dress code at the event, which celebrated the launch of a new Chopard nine-piece capsule inspired by the brand’s Ice Cube collection. It makes sense. A simple black look creates the perfect backdrop for jewels.

Leaving her neck and chest bare, she opted to show off some pieces of the new collection in her ears and on her wrists. Strappy black Gianvito Rossi heels and a small black purse completed the simple outfit.

Once inside the party, held at The Centurion in Midtown Manhattan, Ratajkowski was joined by guests who sipped on icy cocktails, browsed the new collection, and nibbled on caviar-topped chicken nuggets from Daniel Boulud. An impressive view of the Chrysler building lit up the event room, though nothing shone more than the jewels that adorned the guests.