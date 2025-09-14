FASHION

Every Must-See Look From the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Justine Lupe attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peaco...
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

They’ve provided you with small screen entertainment and water cooler discussion fodder all year—now, the small screen’s biggest stars are getting their due thanks to the 2025 Emmy Awards. The 77th annual event—hosted this year by comedian Nate Bargatze—is back to celebrate the biggest achievements in television. But before your favorite series and actors are honored inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrities galore are taking to the Emmys red carpet, where at least a few looks are bound to down in Emmys fashion history.

Among them? First-time Emmy nominee Chloë Sevigny, The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, and The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Leading this evening’s nominations is the Apple TV+ thriller Severance followed closely by The Penguin and The White Lotus. Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Rockwell, Jason Isaacs, and Walton Goggins all earned nominations—reuniting as a group for one of the first times since all of that went down in Thailand.

Here, keep track of all the celebrity looks from the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

Lisa

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Lever Couture and Bvlgari jewelry.

Selena Gomez

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jenna Ortega

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Cate Blanchett

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Colman Domingo

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Valentino and Boucheron jewelry.

Sydney Sweeney

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

Rita Ora

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

In Celine.

Scarlett Johansson

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Prada.

Hunter Schafer

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Parker Posey

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Sarah Paulson

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs and Boucheron jewelry.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gyllenhaal in Prada. Cadieu in Schiaparelli.

Chloë Sevigny

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Aimee Lou Wood

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In McQueen.

Jessica Williams

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leighton Meester

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Prada.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel and Chanel high jewelry.

Carrie Coon

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel and Chanel high jewelry.

Kristen Bell

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Javier Bardem

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Britt Lower

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein.

Ruth Negga

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Prada.

Quinta Brunson

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Molly Gordon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In vintage Giorgio Armani and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rashida Jones

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior.

Jean Smart

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halsey

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Anna Sawai

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Hannah Einbinder

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Gwendoline Christie

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Jenny Slate

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Rosie Assoulin.

Tyler James Williams

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Walton Goggins

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Bowen Yang

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Megan Stalter

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Jason Segel

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Adam Brody

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Prada.

Angela Bassett

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cooper Koch

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein.

Sarah Bock

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janelle James

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Valentino and Sabyasachi jewelry.

Alexis Bledel

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Nivola

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Natasha Rothwell

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Ines Di Santos.

Adam Scott

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zach Cherry

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Lukita Maxwell

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Justine Lupe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Kathy Bates

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Jackie Tohn

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nathan Fielder

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Catherine O'Hara

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Dior.

Dichen Lachman

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Jen Tullock

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bibb in Armani Privé.

Charlotte Le Bon

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

In Courréges and Boucheron jewelry.

Mariska Hargitay

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Armani Privé and Sabyasachi jewelry.

Skye P. Marshall

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Brittany Snow

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and David Yurman jewelry.

Christa Miller

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Timothy Simons

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ronny Chieng

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dewayne Perkins

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Rabanne.

Paul W. Downs

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Uzo Aduba

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Isa Briones

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Evan Peters

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Taylor Dearden

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Matty Matheson and Trish Spencer

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Colin Jost

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Prada.

Corey Hendrix

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Kish

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Erin Foster

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Gina Torres

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Jason Isaacs

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Brian Tyree Henry

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Avan Jogia

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Catherine Hook

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ben Stiller

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

James Marsden

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Supriya Ganesh

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Harvey Guillén

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Carson Kressley

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Hartley

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Brett Goldstein

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Jesse Williams

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

William Stanford Davis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Lauren Graham

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jon Gries

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Randall Einhorn

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Rose Abdoo

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ice-T

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gayle King

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Mario Lopez

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage