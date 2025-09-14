Every Must-See Look From the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet

They’ve provided you with small screen entertainment and water cooler discussion fodder all year—now, the small screen’s biggest stars are getting their due thanks to the 2025 Emmy Awards. The 77th annual event—hosted this year by comedian Nate Bargatze—is back to celebrate the biggest achievements in television. But before your favorite series and actors are honored inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrities galore are taking to the Emmys red carpet, where at least a few looks are bound to down in Emmys fashion history.

Among them? First-time Emmy nominee Chloë Sevigny, The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, and The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Leading this evening’s nominations is the Apple TV+ thriller Severance followed closely by The Penguin and The White Lotus. Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Rockwell, Jason Isaacs, and Walton Goggins all earned nominations—reuniting as a group for one of the first times since all of that went down in Thailand.

Here, keep track of all the celebrity looks from the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

Lisa Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Lever Couture and Bvlgari jewelry.

Selena Gomez Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jenna Ortega Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Givenchy.

Cate Blanchett Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Colman Domingo Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Valentino and Boucheron jewelry.

Sydney Sweeney Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta.

Rita Ora Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP In Celine.

Scarlett Johansson Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Prada.

Hunter Schafer Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Parker Posey Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Valentino.

Sarah Paulson Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs and Boucheron jewelry.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Gyllenhaal in Prada. Cadieu in Schiaparelli.

Chloë Sevigny Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Aimee Lou Wood Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In McQueen.

Jessica Williams Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leighton Meester Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Prada.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Williams Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel and Chanel high jewelry.

Carrie Coon Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel and Chanel high jewelry.

Kristen Bell Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Javier Bardem Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Britt Lower Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Calvin Klein.

Ruth Negga Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Prada.

Quinta Brunson Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Molly Gordon Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage Giorgio Armani and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rashida Jones Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior.

Jean Smart Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halsey Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alan Cumming Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Anna Sawai Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Hannah Einbinder Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Gwendoline Christie Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Jenny Slate Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Rosie Assoulin.

Tyler James Williams Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Walton Goggins Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Bowen Yang Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Megan Stalter Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Elliott Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Jason Segel Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Adam Brody Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Prada.

Angela Bassett Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cooper Koch Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Calvin Klein.

Sarah Bock Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janelle James Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Valentino and Sabyasachi jewelry.

Alexis Bledel Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Nivola Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Natasha Rothwell Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Ines Di Santos.

Adam Scott Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zach Cherry Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Lukita Maxwell Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Justine Lupe Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Kathy Bates Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Jackie Tohn Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nathan Fielder Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Catherine O'Hara Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images In Dior.

Dichen Lachman Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Jen Tullock Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Bibb in Armani Privé.

Charlotte Le Bon Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage In Courréges and Boucheron jewelry.

Mariska Hargitay Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keri Russell Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Armani Privé and Sabyasachi jewelry.

Skye P. Marshall Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Brittany Snow Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicholas Alexander Chavez Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and David Yurman jewelry.

Christa Miller Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Timothy Simons Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ronny Chieng Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dewayne Perkins Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Rabanne.

Paul W. Downs Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Seth Rogen Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Uzo Aduba Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Isa Briones Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Evan Peters Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Taylor Dearden Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Matty Matheson and Trish Spencer Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Colin Jost Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Prada.

Corey Hendrix Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Keyla Monterroso Mejia Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Kish Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Erin Foster Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Gina Torres Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Nicole Brydon Bloom Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Jason Isaacs Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Brian Tyree Henry Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Avan Jogia Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Catherine Hook Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ben Stiller Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

James Marsden Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Supriya Ganesh Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Harvey Guillén Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Carson Kressley Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Hartley Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Brett Goldstein Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Jesse Williams Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

William Stanford Davis Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Lauren Graham Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jon Gries Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Randall Einhorn Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Rose Abdoo Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ice-T Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gayle King Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images