Every Must-See Look From the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet

They’ve provided you with small screen entertainment and water cooler discussion fodder all year—now, the small screen’s biggest stars are getting their due thanks to the 2025 Emmy Awards. The 77th annual event—hosted this year by comedian Nate Bargatze—is back to celebrate the biggest achievements in television. But before your favorite series and actors are honored inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrities galore are taking to the Emmys red carpet, where at least a few looks are bound to down in Emmys fashion history.
Among them? First-time Emmy nominee Chloë Sevigny, The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, and The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Leading this evening’s nominations is the Apple TV+ thriller Severance followed closely by The Penguin and The White Lotus. Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Rockwell, Jason Isaacs, and Walton Goggins all earned nominations—reuniting as a group for one of the first times since all of that went down in Thailand.
Here, keep track of all the celebrity looks from the 2025 Emmys red carpet.
Lisa
In Lever Couture and Bvlgari jewelry.
Selena Gomez
In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Jenna Ortega
In Givenchy.
Cate Blanchett
In Giorgio Armani.
Colman Domingo
In Valentino and Boucheron jewelry.
Sydney Sweeney
In Oscar de la Renta.
Rita Ora
Pedro Pascal
In Celine.
Scarlett Johansson
In Prada.
Hunter Schafer
Parker Posey
In Valentino.
Sarah Paulson
In Marc Jacobs and Boucheron jewelry.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu
Gyllenhaal in Prada. Cadieu in Schiaparelli.
Chloë Sevigny
In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Aimee Lou Wood
In McQueen.
Jessica Williams
Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty
Leighton Meester
In Prada.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Jennifer Coolidge
Michelle Williams
In Chanel and Chanel high jewelry.
Carrie Coon
In Chanel and Chanel high jewelry.
Kristen Bell
In Armani Privé.
Javier Bardem
Britt Lower
In Calvin Klein.
Ruth Negga
In Prada.
Quinta Brunson
Molly Gordon
In vintage Giorgio Armani and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.