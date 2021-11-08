Emily Ratajkowski is officially in book promotion mode, which means she is running all about New York City, hitting up every morning news segment and talk show her schedule allows to discuss her soon-to-be released memoir, My Body. Today alone, the model visited both CBS Mornings and The View, and of course, she needed a new look for each one, meaning Ratajkowski was photographed in three different outfits before you even finished your morning Zoom meeting.

The day started off at CBS, where Ratajkowski sat down with the hosts, including Gayle King, to discuss her book. For that first appearance, Ratajkowski wore a very chic Canadian tuxedo, featuring wide-leg jeans and a buttoned-up jean shirt. She paired the look with a brown belt and matching leather boots.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Next up was chatting with the ladies on The View. For that appearance, the model opted for some cold-weather whites, pairing an off-white turtleneck with a pleated mini skirt and some tan leather boots. While at The View, Ratajkowski talked with Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and the rest of the panel about her experience filming the music video “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke. In the book, Ratajkowski says she was groped by Thicke on the set.

“We were a bunch of women who were working and easily replaceable,” she said of the music video filming. “I knew that there was a younger, prettier girl who would happily do the music video instead of me. It’s the reason I’m here, in some ways. It’s the reason so many people are hopefully going to read this book. It’s complicated, and I was scared of people just making it about a sexual assault allegation and not really listening to the whole story. I hope people read the whole essay.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Following her appearance on The View, Ratajkowski left the studio in her third outfit of the day, a white zip-up sweater with a red leather mini skirt. She kept the knee-high boot theme going, this time with a black pair. It’s unclear if Ratajkowski put on this look simply to head home after a long morning or if she was off to yet another promotional event. At this rate, if she keeps going, she will have worn more looks today than I did during all of quarantine.