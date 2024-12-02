Intercontinental travel with a toddler is no easy feat, but Emily Ratajkowski makes it look easy with quite the statement shoe on her own feet. While the model and writer has quite the sneaker collection, during a recent trip to Tokyo with her little one Sly, Ratajkowski proved that go-go boots are just as much of a mom-on-the-go staple as are her Puma Speedcats.

Ratajkowski shared photos from her stay Thanksgiving jaunt to the Japanese city on Instagram. The model and author contrasted the black color way of her skirt with stark white go-go boots that looked straight out of 1975. Ratajkowski’s shoes were actually a boot-flat hybrid, complete with a thigh-high silhouette and a leveled sole. The cut of Ratajkowski’s shoes were certainly something more fit for the club—at least, for the average wearer—but their sensible flat shape meant comfort was top of mind. She added a puffy black jacket and a cherry-red top underneath. Sly, who Ratajkowski shares with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, wore a tie-dye shirt and the most adorable pair of Crocs.

Ratajkowski’s trip wasn’t just about statement footwear, though. She also made sure to pull out her trusty Puma Speedcats, which have been a celebrity-favorite amongst the likes of other famous moms including Rihanna and Lawrence. She paired her low-key sneakers with slate gray office pants, the same puffer coat, and a chocolate brown Prada bag.

Of course, the model incorporated some riskier elements into her vacation style like this low-cut lace top.

Between J.Law’s heeled croc boots and EmRata’s ’70s-inspired kicks, celebrity parents are proving that mom-on-the-go footwear has no specific set of rules.