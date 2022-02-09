It was quite the surprise to viewers of the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night when actor Emma Corrin stepped on stage during British rapper Little Simz’s performance of her songs “Introvert” and “Woman.” In the middle of the fan fare, seemingly out of nowhere, Corrin glided onto the award show stage in large platform boots, their long train trailing behind them. The actor then recited a spoken word poem before Little Simz finished her performance.

"And so it begins, the story of never ending,” they said in part. “Alone but not lonely, the truth unveils in time as you embark upon the journey of what it means to be a woman."

And while the moment was powerful in itself, it was Corrin’s outfit that really added the necessary dramatic effect. For the appearance, Corrin wore head-to-toe Harris Reed, who happens to be Corrin’s good friend. The actor copped a look from Reed’s Found collection, black flair pants and a tailored white jacket with an open back, dripping with a lace train. The jacket is actually made up of 100% up-cycled wedding dresses, a signature of the eco-conscious designer. The most eye-catching piece of the look, however, was what Harris called “the iconic White Hat,” a large circular visor that extended over a foot off Corrin’s head, creating a halo effect.

Corrin’s appearance onstage shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to Little Simz fans, however. The actor actually performs the same spoken word segment on the rapper’s song, “Introvert,” and they also lend their voice elsewhere in Simz’s album, Sometime I Might Be an Introvert. Simz spoke about her relationship with Corrin during an interview with i-D in April 2021.

“I think Emma Corrin is amazing man,” she said. “She’s really really talented and just a beautiful, genuine, nice soul. Getting her on the record, I just knew that her adding her magic would take it somewhere else, she just has a great voice.” The rapper continued, saying, “Everything she is saying on the interludes and at the end of ‘Introvert’ are things that everyone should hear; you interpret it and digest it how you want but she was able to narrate it beautifully and in a way that doesn’t feel preachy or like someone’s talking down at you, or you know…something you might even just say to yourself.”