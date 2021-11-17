Emma Corrin Takes on the Miu Miu Micro Mini Skirt

A range of Miu Miu looks were on full display at the Miu Miu Nuit Club event in NYC last night. Stars like Emma Roberts, Lupita Nyong’o, and Ella Emhoff stepped out in Muccia Prada’s designs to celebrate the French brand, but only one guest was brave enough to truly embrace Miu Miu’s latest collection. Brand ambassador and style risk-taker Emma Corrin arrived at the party in one of the micro-mini skirts that made quite a splash when they originally walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week last month.

While Miuccia showed many iterations of the extremely cropped skirt on the runway, Corrin opted for the leather version, paired with a matching less-cropped jacket, and button-up shirt underneath. Corrin paired the look with knee-high socks and pointed loafers from the brand.

While at the event, Corrin spent some time with Tommy Dorfman, who also wore head-to-toe Miu Miu, albeit a look from the FW21 collection. Her outfit included a longer (though still short) skirt with a matching bomber in a bright red textured fabric with a button-down of her own underneath. Earlier in the night, Corrin and Dorfman shared photos on Instagram getting ready together, and seemed to spend a lot of time side-by-side while at the event as well.

Corrin is not the first person to pull from the Miu Miu SS22. Emily Ratajkowski wore a look from the collection for the CFDA Awards last week, though she chose to embrace the cropped top as opposed to the skirt. Corrin marks the first time one of the ultra mini skirts has been seen off the runway, but don’t be surprised if it isn’t the last.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Instagram/@emmalouisecorrin

Estrop/Getty Images