Emma Corrin & Rami Malek Make Things Official in Matching Power Suits

It’s always interesting to see how newly anointed celebrity couples launch their relationships in the public forum. Well, after bouts of speculation, Emma Corin and Rami Malek seemingly confirmed their budding romance on Tuesday in an extremely stylish manner.

The duo were in town for the last day of Paris Fashion Week to attend Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2024 runway show. Before jetting back to London, though, the pair stepped out for a dinner hosted by the brand where they were seen holding hands, sharing a laugh, and showing off their coordinating, yet entirely distinct, takes on tailoring.

Though many stars wore quite risky ensembles to Miu Miu’s pair of events, Corrin and Malek opted for a more buttoned up feel with their choices. The 27-year-old went with a gray strapless mini dress, with white fabric poking out at the hemline, that they layered below a menswear-style blazer. From there, they added on tiny hoop earrings and completed things with black leather loafers and calf-grazing gray socks.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Malek, for his part, continued the tailored feel of his partner, albeit in a more traditional way. He opted for a classic black button down shirt, dress pants, and a slightly cropped wool blazer. And just like Corrin, the actor chose sleek leather loafers as his footwear choice.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Parisian night out comes after Corrin and Malek first sparked romance rumors back in July when they were seen at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London. A few weeks later, insiders spotted the pair on what, presumably, was a dinner date in the English city. “They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes,” the source said. “They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see.”

And in late September, the actors all but confirmed things when they shared a kiss while taking their dog for a walk. And even for that more casual occasion, the pair still seemed to be in a matching mood—both sporting brown sweaters and baggy, light wash denim jeans. And while such PDA would’ve been sufficed for most stars, for Corrin (who is a Miu Miu ambassador) and Malek, making things Fahsion Week official is just about as official as things get.