Emma Stone met her husband Dave McCary while working in Manhattan (he was directing her in Saturday Night Live’s “Wells For Boys” sketch), and today, the couple touched down in Italy wearing the unofficial New York travel uniform: deceptively chic head-to-toe black.

Stone slipped into a black V-neck sweater and a pair of dark wash denim pants that flared out at the bottom. Underneath her sweater, she wore a simple white tee—a classic, season-less styling trick—and leaned into the summer trends with a pair of brown sandals. Stone wore leather “toe-ring” shoes, a popular footwear style that her bestie, Jennifer Lawrence, has been particularly fond of this season.

Stone is in town for the Venice Film Festival premiere of her new Yorgos Lanthimos film, Bugonia. So while red carpet glam is surely in the cards, for now, she’s excelling in first-class travel style.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Of course, no travel ensemble is complete without a stylish carry-on—Stone had two of them. She toted a pair of Louis Vuitton duffle bags that featured monogram detailing along the sides and straps. Finishing the look was a black San Diego Padres cap (she became a fan because of her husband), gold hoop earrings, and structured Ray-Ban glasses. McCary, meanwhile, wore a similarly-hued outfit that consisted of a navy sweater and loose jeans.

Stone is a film festival regular, but it’s been quite some time since she last attended Venice—in fact, exactly seven years ago, when she was in town for another Lanthimos film, The Favourite. In 2014 and 2016, Stone attended the festival for Birdman and La La Land, respectively. Surely, Stone has a lot more up her sleeve over the next few days in Venice—both on the red carpet and the big screen.