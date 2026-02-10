There are very stringent rules pertaining to black tie dressing. Think: floor-length gowns, polished tailoring, and nothing too experimental. At the Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles today, Emma Stone bent the rules entirely, stepping out in an off-the-runway blazer from a matching skirt set. Only she skipped the skirt (and any trousers) altogether.

Joining Bugonia director Yorgos Lanthimos on the step and repeat, Stone wore a black suit jacket from Paris label Julie de Libran’s spring 2026 couture collection. Stone’s look made the case for tailoring as evening wear—just with a subversive twist. Cut in sharp black fabric, the piece reads like a classic tuxedo blazer at first glance, complete with high-sheen satin lapels and matching pocket trims on both sides. But instead of layering it over a shirt or even trousers, the design plunges dramatically down, fastening with a sculptural rosette that lied somewhere between a boutonnière and jewelry.

Although the jacket was modeled with a long split skirt on the runway, Stone wore it with just sheer tights and a pair of black sandals. She wore her long bob in tousled waves and finished the look with a coral lip and gold jewelry.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

@juliedelibran

Stone has had a relatively quiet awards season this year, especially considering she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Bugonia. The actor skipped the Critics’ Choice Awards, despite being nominated, and hasn’t gone all out in her efforts to promote the film. Her sole appearance at a televised ceremony came at the Golden Globes last month, where she took a relatively relaxed approach in a glittering butter yellow skirt set by Louis Vuitton

Considering Stone is an Oscar veteran by now, having previously won Academy Awards in 2017 and 2024, she knows exactly how to pace her red carpet moments.