Emma Stone isn’t one to overcomplicate awards dressing. At the BAFTAs 2026 in London last night, the actor continued her streak of minimalist-minded fashion choices in an ensemble that looked straight out of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s playbook.

Nominated for Best Actress for Bugonia, Stone arrived in a custom navy blue silk crêpe gown by Louis Vuitton that distilled evening wear to its most essential elements. The halter neck design featured a clean, elongated line through the bodice and a fluid column skirt that skimmed the body without clinging. A daring keyhole cut-out extended down the bodice of Stone’s dress, while an open back element added to the quiet drama. There were no embellishments, no embroidery, no theatrical patterns, just an impeccable silhouette and the authority of an immaculate fabric.

Stone completed the look with black sandals, a coral lip, and an updo with face-framing pieces. A diamond bracelet and studs, both from Louis Vuitton High Jewelry, added shimmer to the ensemble.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Following the ceremony, Stone stepped out to the Universal and Focus Features after party at Oswald’s in another subdued ensemble. Keeping to the navy palette, the actor swapped her floor-length gown for a short, boat neck slip dress. Over top, she wore a matching wool coat with a silver brooch placed along the lapel. A black handbag with silver hardware and the same sandals from the red carpet were the finishing touches.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Stone is an awards season veteran by now—she won her first Oscar in 2017 and nabbed her most in 2024 for Poor Things. As she heads into Oscars Sunday in a few weeks for Bugonia, her disciplined embrace of clean lines and exacting silhouettes all but guarantees she’ll make a compelling case for minimalism on Hollywood’s biggest stage.