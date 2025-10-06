Not quite ready to retire your summer dresses? Let Emma Watson’s Paris Fashion Week wardrobe show you how to carry them into fall with French Girl finesse.

On the final day of PFW today, Watson made a rare public appearance at the Miu Miu runway show in the quintessential transitional look. The actor slipped into a satin shift dress in a light blush pink hue that hit mid-thigh. To balance out the summery feel of the dress, Watson wore a suede, caramel brown car coat over the top—adding warmth and an autumnal edge to her babydoll pink base layer.

For styling, Watson went decidedly fall with her choices. She held onto Miu Miu’s celebrity-favorite Arcadie handbag and sported a pair of their slingback pumps. Retro-style glasses and Watson’s signature honey brown hair were the finishing touches.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sunday, Watson was seen arriving to her hotel in yet another mini dress-forward look that blended summer lightness with fall structure. She wore a gingham number that was designed with ladylike buttons up the front. While the English print is usually reserved for the fall and winter months, the fact that Watson’s dress was in pale pink (instead of, say, burgundy red or forest green) made it perfect for this in-between seasons moment we’re in currently.

Ever the Brit, Watson paired her check dress with black puddle boots and a matching satchel slung over her shoulder.

BACKGRID

Although Watson’s public appearances have been few and far between recently, the mini dress has remained a staple of her style repertoire. At the Venice Film Festival in August, she again reverted to the style when on the red carpet when she wore a bold lime green look and a monogram ensemble.

Watson’s trip to Paris, however, reiterated that the actor isn’t planning to pack away her micro-minis as the colder weather continues to arrive. All she needs is a suede jacket, a structured handbag, and some trusty rain bots to balance everything out.