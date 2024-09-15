Tonight, the boldest and brightest names from your television screen are flocking to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the 2024 Emmys. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted this year by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, will honor the best in television over the past twelve months. Experiencing déjà vu? It’s likely because the
2023 Emmys were held at the start of this year in January due to the then-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
Before programs like
The Bear, Shōgun, Fallout, The Crown, and Mr & Mrs. Smith vie for their Emmys later tonight, big names are lining up to show off their respective red carpet styles. Expect bold appearances from Emmys veterans Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, gilded wears from Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Elizabeth Debicki of The Crown, and major moments from emerging style stars like Ayo Edebiri, recent Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Anna Sawai.
Below, every must-see fashion moment from the 2024 Emmys.
In Vera Wang with Cartier jewelry.
In Louis Vuitton with Bulgari jewelry.
In vintage Alexander McQueen.