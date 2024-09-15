FASHION

The Emmys 2024 Red Carpet: All the Glamorous Celebrity Style

by Matthew Velasco
LOS ANGELES, CA - September 15, 2024 - Selena Gomez arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at th...
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tonight, the boldest and brightest names from your television screen are flocking to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the 2024 Emmys. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted this year by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, will honor the best in television over the past twelve months. Experiencing déjà vu? It’s likely because the 2023 Emmys were held at the start of this year in January due to the then-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Before programs like The Bear, Shōgun, Fallout, The Crown, and Mr & Mrs. Smith vie for their Emmys later tonight, big names are lining up to show off their respective red carpet styles. Expect bold appearances from Emmys veterans Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, gilded wears from Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Elizabeth Debicki of The Crown, and major moments from emerging style stars like Ayo Edebiri, recent Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Anna Sawai.

Below, every must-see fashion moment from the 2024 Emmys.

Selena Gomez

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Ayo Edebiri

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anna Sawai

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Vera Wang with Cartier jewelry.

Jessica Gunning

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Greta Lee

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Saoirse Ronan

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Bulgari jewelry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maya Erskine

Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Steve Martin

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Martin Short

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Carrie Coon

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Christine Baranski

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ramy Youssef

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle James

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Dern

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dan Levy

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Richard Gadd

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Moeka Hoshi

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Saamer Usmani

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

RuPaul

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kathy Bates

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dulcé Sloan

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Molly Gordon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jodie Foster

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ella Purnell

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moisés Arias

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In Gucci.

Diane Lane

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Devery Jacobs

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kristin Scott Thomas

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Connie Britton

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gina Torres

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Juno Temple

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gillian Jacobs

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

John Leguizamo

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Courtney Storer

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In vintage Alexander McQueen.