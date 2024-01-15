It’s been a long time coming, but the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences made the decision last year to delay the awards due to the then-ongoing writer’s and SAG-AFTRA strikes, pushing the event from its original date of September 18th straight into the heart of awards season.
So now here we are, and tonight, host Anthony Anderson will take the stage as we celebrate television that came out between the beginning of June 2022 and the end of May 2023. Because of that,
The Bear is in contention for season one, despite picking up Golden Globes for their second season just last week. Still, Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White have the chance to take home their second respective acting awards in one month, as they’re both once again nominated following their wins at the Globes. Other major nomination leaders include Succession, of course, as well as The Last of Us and The White Lotus, meaning it’s likely going to be a big night for HBO no matter the outcome. In the comedy category, it’s looking like it will come down to Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Beef, but don’t count out Abbott Elementary or Jury Duty just yet.
Of course, on the red carpet, another competition will take place, as celebrities vie for a spot on the best-dressed list. And after having to share the stage with movie stars at the Critics Choice Awards and the
Globes over the past few weeks, it’ll be exciting to see what the small-screen stars do when they have the spotlight, mostly, to themselves. So, keep checking back here as we break down every look from throughout the evening. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Dior haute couture with Christian Louboutin heels.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Oscar de la Renta with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton with Brilliant Earth jewelry.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Christian Siriano with a Carolina Herrera bag and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Dior Haute Couture with Christian Louboutin heels and De Beers jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Versace with Jimmy Choo heels.
Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Poehler is in Roland Mouret with Simon G jewelry. Lyonne is in Schiaparelli.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Sportmax with Pomellato jewelry.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Givenchy with an Omega watch.
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
In Vivienne Westwood with Cartier jewelry.
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Both in Givenchy with Martin Katz jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Dior Men with a Vacheron Constantin watch.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Christian Siriano with De Beers jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Loewe with Alexandre Birman heels and Effy jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Giorgio Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Emporio Armani with Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Giorgio Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels and Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Marni with Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In The Attico with Amina Muaddi heels.
Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Alexandre Vauthier couture.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch, Reza jewelry, and Christian Louboutin boots.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
In Armani with a Vacheron Constantin watch.
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
In Valentino couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Gucci with Reza jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Bode with Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Versace with jewelry from Rainbow K, Suzanne Kalan, and Yvonne Léon.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Versace with Simon G jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Dior Men with an Omega watch.
Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Bellucci is in Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In vintage Balmain with Cartier jewelry.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Miu Miu with Graziela Gems jewelry.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kardashian is in Simon G jewelry. Barker is in Jimmy Choo shoes.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Brunello Cucinelli with an Omega watch and De Beers jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana with Cartier jewelry.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
In Armani with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
In Alexander McQueen with a Jimmy Choo clutch, Vrai jewelry, and Larroudé heels.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Dunst is in Chanel. Plemons is in Gucci.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent with Martin Katz jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Dior haute couture with Sophie Bille Brahe jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Carolina Herrera with Christian Louboutin heels with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Reem Acra with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Greta Constantine with Christian Louboutin heels.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Boss with Cartier jewelry.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Rodarte with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Marchesa with Nina heels.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
In Monique Lhuillier with Reza jewelry.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Thom Browne with Oliver Peoples glasses and Cartier jewelry.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
In vintage Mugler in jewelry from Dena Kemp, Fernando Jorge, and Rahaminov Diamonds.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
In Brunello Cucinelli with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
In Christian Louboutin shoes.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
In Moschino with jewelry from State Property and Samsares.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Etro with Jimmy Choo shoes and Jacob & Co jewelry.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In vintage Yohji Yamamoto with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
In Fendi Men’s with an Omega watch.
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
In Marchesa with Nicole Rose jewelry.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Givenchy with Jimmy Choo heels and Mindi Mond jewelry.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Rodarte with jewelry from Simon G and Vrai, and Betsey Johnson heels.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Canali with Christian Louboutin boots and an Omega watch.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
In Moschino with Hanut Singh jewelry.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
In Monse with a Rodo clutch, Larroude heels, and jewelry from XIV Karats, Dena Kemp, Zydo, and Nicole Rose.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Reza jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Ines Di Santo with Reza jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Vera Wang with Brilliant Earth jewelry.
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Hamm is in Dolce & Gabbana.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Georges Hobeika couture.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana with Vrai jewelry.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
In Safiyaa with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Alexis Bittar, Lionheart, and Ritique.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Jack Victor with Jewels Aficionado jewelry.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In vintage Georges Chakra couture.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
In Naeem Khan with jewelry from Jennifer Meyer, Graziela, & Effy.