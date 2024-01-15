FASHION

Every Must-See Look From the Emmys 2024 Red Carpet

Ayo Edebiri
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It’s been a long time coming, but the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences made the decision last year to delay the awards due to the then-ongoing writer’s and SAG-AFTRA strikes, pushing the event from its original date of September 18th straight into the heart of awards season.

So now here we are, and tonight, host Anthony Anderson will take the stage as we celebrate television that came out between the beginning of June 2022 and the end of May 2023. Because of that, The Bear is in contention for season one, despite picking up Golden Globes for their second season just last week. Still, Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White have the chance to take home their second respective acting awards in one month, as they’re both once again nominated following their wins at the Globes. Other major nomination leaders include Succession, of course, as well as The Last of Us and The White Lotus, meaning it’s likely going to be a big night for HBO no matter the outcome. In the comedy category, it’s looking like it will come down to Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Beef, but don’t count out Abbott Elementary or Jury Duty just yet.

Of course, on the red carpet, another competition will take place, as celebrities vie for a spot on the best-dressed list. And after having to share the stage with movie stars at the Critics Choice Awards and the Globes over the past few weeks, it’ll be exciting to see what the small-screen stars do when they have the spotlight, mostly, to themselves. So, keep checking back here as we break down every look from throughout the evening.

Jenna Ortega
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Dior haute couture with Christian Louboutin heels.

Selena Gomez
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Ali Wong
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.

Ayo Edebiri
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Brilliant Earth jewelry.

J. Smith-Cameron
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano with a Carolina Herrera bag and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Quinta Brunson
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Christian Louboutin heels and De Beers jewelry.

Camila Morrone
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Versace with Jimmy Choo heels.

Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Poehler is in Roland Mouret with Simon G jewelry. Lyonne is in Schiaparelli.

Riley Keough
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Sportmax with Pomellato jewelry.

Young Mazino
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Givenchy with an Omega watch.

Sarah Snook
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood with Cartier jewelry.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Both in Givenchy with Martin Katz jewelry.

Nicholas Braun
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior Men with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano with De Beers jewelry.

Aubrey Plaza
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Loewe with Alexandre Birman heels and Effy jewelry.

Meghann Fahy
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.

Jennifer Coolidge
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Etro.

Leo Woodall
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Emporio Armani with Cartier jewelry.

Beatrice Grannò
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels and Cartier jewelry.

Simona Tabasco
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Marni with Cartier jewelry.

Sabrina Impacciatore
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In The Attico with Amina Muaddi heels.

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pascal is in Valentino.

Keri Russell
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Alexandre Vauthier couture.

Colman Domingo
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch, Reza jewelry, and Christian Louboutin boots.

Jeremy Allen White
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Armani with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Suki Waterhouse
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Valentino couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jessica Chastain
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Gucci with Reza jewelry.

Donald Glover
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Bode with Cartier jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Versace with jewelry from Rainbow K, Suzanne Kalan, and Yvonne Léon.

Calista Flockhart
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Armani.

Taraji P. Henson
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Versace with Simon G jewelry.

Bill Hader
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior Men with an Omega watch.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bellucci is in Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Claire Danes
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In vintage Balmain with Cartier jewelry.

Dominique Fishback
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu with Graziela Gems jewelry.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kardashian is in Simon G jewelry. Barker is in Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ariana DeBose
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Brunello Cucinelli with an Omega watch and De Beers jewelry.

Tyler James Williams
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Cartier jewelry.

Brett Goldstein
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Armani with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Lionel Boyce
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Liza Colón-Zayas
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Abby Elliott
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen with a Jimmy Choo clutch, Vrai jewelry, and Larroudé heels.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Dunst is in Chanel. Plemons is in Gucci.

Bella Ramsey
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In Prada.

Issa Rae
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Pamella Roland.

Calista Flockhart
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé.

Christina Ricci
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Martin Katz jewelry.

Kathryn Hahn
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Dior haute couture with Sophie Bille Brahe jewelry.

Elizabeth Debicki
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture.

Edwin Lee Gibson
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera with Christian Louboutin heels with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colbert is in Armani.

Jesse Eisenberg
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Emily Hampshire
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Katherine Heigl
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Reem Acra with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Niecy Nash-Betts
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Greta Constantine with Christian Louboutin heels.

Adam DiMarco
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Alexander Skarsgård
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Boss with Cartier jewelry.

Padma Lakshmi
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marchesa.

Sophie Thatcher
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Janelle James
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Rodarte with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Hannah Waddingham
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Marchesa with Nina heels.

Khalid Abdalla
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jenna Lyons
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Priscilla Presley
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Jimmy Choo heels.

Sam Richardson
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Grayscale.

Joel Kim Booster
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Todd Snyder.

Matty Matheson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier with Reza jewelry.

Ke Huy Quan
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Thom Browne with Oliver Peoples glasses and Cartier jewelry.

Laverne Cox
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In vintage Mugler in jewelry from Dena Kemp, Fernando Jorge, and Rahaminov Diamonds.

Danny DeVito
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sophia Di Martino
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tom Hiddleston
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Courtney Eaton
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Jason Wu.

Henry Winkler
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joseph Lee
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Holland Taylor
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In St. John.

Tawny Cypress
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Oliver Platt
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Kumail Nanjiani
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In Brunello Cucinelli.

Adam Brody
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Brunello Cucinelli with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ronald Gladden
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Liv Hewson
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Moschino with jewelry from State Property and Samsares.

Ronny Chieng
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brian Cox
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Luke Kirby
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joan Collins
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Jenny Packham.

Anthony Anderson
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Etro with Jimmy Choo shoes and Jacob & Co jewelry.

Lizzy Caplan
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In vintage Yohji Yamamoto with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Phil Dunster
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Fendi Men’s with an Omega watch.

Amber Midthunder
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In Marchesa with Nicole Rose jewelry.

Zawe Ashton
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Dena Kemp jewelry.

Evan Peters
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Theo James
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In an Omega watch.

Tony Shalhoub
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Givenchy with Jimmy Choo heels and Mindi Mond jewelry.

Michael Zegen
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Greta Constantine.

Jessica Williams
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Rodarte with jewelry from Simon G and Vrai, and Betsey Johnson heels.

James Marsden
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Canali with Christian Louboutin boots and an Omega watch.

Juliette Lewis
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In Moschino with Hanut Singh jewelry.

Katlin Olson
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In Monse with a Rodo clutch, Larroude heels, and jewelry from XIV Karats, Dena Kemp, Zydo, and Nicole Rose.

Charlie Puth
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Reza jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Robin Thede
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ines Di Santo with Reza jewelry.

Juno Temple
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Vera Wang with Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Chris Perfetti
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

In BMC Studio.

Will Sharpe
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Garcelle Beauvais
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

In Badgley Mischka.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Hamm is in Dolce & Gabbana.

Maria Bello
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Georges Hobeika couture.

Samantha Hanratty
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Vrai jewelry.

Joy Sunday
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Safiyaa with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Alexis Bittar, Lionheart, and Ritique.

Jon Cryer
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jack Victor with Jewels Aficionado jewelry.

Sharon Horgan
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In vintage Georges Chakra couture.

Marin Hinkle
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In Marchesa.

Lee Sung Jin
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rhea Seehorn
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Naeem Khan with jewelry from Jennifer Meyer, Graziela, & Effy.