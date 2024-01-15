It’s been a long time coming, but the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences made the decision last year to delay the awards due to the then-ongoing writer’s and SAG-AFTRA strikes, pushing the event from its original date of September 18th straight into the heart of awards season.

So now here we are, and tonight, host Anthony Anderson will take the stage as we celebrate television that came out between the beginning of June 2022 and the end of May 2023. Because of that, The Bear is in contention for season one, despite picking up Golden Globes for their second season just last week. Still, Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White have the chance to take home their second respective acting awards in one month, as they’re both once again nominated following their wins at the Globes. Other major nomination leaders include Succession, of course, as well as The Last of Us and The White Lotus, meaning it’s likely going to be a big night for HBO no matter the outcome. In the comedy category, it’s looking like it will come down to Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Beef, but don’t count out Abbott Elementary or Jury Duty just yet.

Of course, on the red carpet, another competition will take place, as celebrities vie for a spot on the best-dressed list. And after having to share the stage with movie stars at the Critics Choice Awards and the Globes over the past few weeks, it’ll be exciting to see what the small-screen stars do when they have the spotlight, mostly, to themselves. So, keep checking back here as we break down every look from throughout the evening.

Jenna Ortega Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Dior haute couture with Christian Louboutin heels.

Selena Gomez Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Ali Wong Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.

Ayo Edebiri Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Brilliant Earth jewelry.

J. Smith-Cameron Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Christian Siriano with a Carolina Herrera bag and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Quinta Brunson Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Christian Louboutin heels and De Beers jewelry.

Camila Morrone Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Versace with Jimmy Choo heels.

Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Poehler is in Roland Mouret with Simon G jewelry. Lyonne is in Schiaparelli.

Riley Keough Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel couture.

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Sportmax with Pomellato jewelry.

Young Mazino Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Givenchy with an Omega watch.

Sarah Snook Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood with Cartier jewelry.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Both in Givenchy with Martin Katz jewelry.

Nicholas Braun Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior Men with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Christian Siriano with De Beers jewelry.

Aubrey Plaza Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Loewe with Alexandre Birman heels and Effy jewelry.

Meghann Fahy Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.

Jennifer Coolidge Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Etro.

Leo Woodall Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Emporio Armani with Cartier jewelry.

Beatrice Grannò Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels and Cartier jewelry.

Simona Tabasco Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Marni with Cartier jewelry.

Sabrina Impacciatore Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In The Attico with Amina Muaddi heels.

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Pascal is in Valentino.

Keri Russell Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Alexandre Vauthier couture.

Colman Domingo Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch, Reza jewelry, and Christian Louboutin boots.

Jeremy Allen White Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Armani with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Suki Waterhouse Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Valentino couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jessica Chastain Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Gucci with Reza jewelry.

Donald Glover Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Bode with Cartier jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Versace with jewelry from Rainbow K, Suzanne Kalan, and Yvonne Léon.

Calista Flockhart Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Armani.

Taraji P. Henson Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Versace with Simon G jewelry.

Bill Hader Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior Men with an Omega watch.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Bellucci is in Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Claire Danes Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In vintage Balmain with Cartier jewelry.

Dominique Fishback Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu with Graziela Gems jewelry.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kardashian is in Simon G jewelry. Barker is in Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ariana DeBose Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Brunello Cucinelli with an Omega watch and De Beers jewelry.

Tyler James Williams Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Cartier jewelry.

Brett Goldstein Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Armani with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Lionel Boyce Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Liza Colón-Zayas Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Abby Elliott Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images In Alexander McQueen with a Jimmy Choo clutch, Vrai jewelry, and Larroudé heels.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Dunst is in Chanel. Plemons is in Gucci.

Bella Ramsey FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images In Prada.

Issa Rae Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Pamella Roland.

Calista Flockhart Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images In Giorgio Armani Privé.

Christina Ricci Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Martin Katz jewelry.

Kathryn Hahn Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Dior haute couture with Sophie Bille Brahe jewelry.

Elizabeth Debicki Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture.

Edwin Lee Gibson Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Annaleigh Ashford Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera with Christian Louboutin heels with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Colbert is in Armani.

Jesse Eisenberg Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Hampshire Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Katherine Heigl Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Reem Acra with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Niecy Nash-Betts Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Greta Constantine with Christian Louboutin heels.

Adam DiMarco Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Alexander Skarsgård Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Boss with Cartier jewelry.

Padma Lakshmi Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marchesa.

Sophie Thatcher Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Janelle James Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Rodarte with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Hannah Waddingham Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Marchesa with Nina heels.

Khalid Abdalla Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jenna Lyons Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Jimmy Choo heels.

Sam Richardson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Grayscale.

Joel Kim Booster Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Todd Snyder.

Matty Matheson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images In Monique Lhuillier with Reza jewelry.

Ke Huy Quan Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Thom Browne with Oliver Peoples glasses and Cartier jewelry.

Laverne Cox Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In vintage Mugler in jewelry from Dena Kemp, Fernando Jorge, and Rahaminov Diamonds.

Danny DeVito Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophia Di Martino Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Givenchy.

Courtney Eaton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Jason Wu.

Henry Winkler Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joseph Lee Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Holland Taylor Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In St. John.

Tawny Cypress Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Oliver Platt Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images In Brunello Cucinelli.

Adam Brody Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Brunello Cucinelli with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ronald Gladden Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Liv Hewson Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Moschino with jewelry from State Property and Samsares.

Ronny Chieng Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brian Cox Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Luke Kirby Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joan Collins Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Jenny Packham.

Anthony Anderson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Etro with Jimmy Choo shoes and Jacob & Co jewelry.

Lizzy Caplan Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In vintage Yohji Yamamoto with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Phil Dunster Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Fendi Men’s with an Omega watch.

Amber Midthunder Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images In Marchesa with Nicole Rose jewelry.

Zawe Ashton Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Dena Kemp jewelry.

Evan Peters Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Theo James Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In an Omega watch.

Tony Shalhoub Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jasmin Savoy Brown Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Givenchy with Jimmy Choo heels and Mindi Mond jewelry.

Michael Zegen Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Greta Constantine.

Jessica Williams Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Rodarte with jewelry from Simon G and Vrai, and Betsey Johnson heels.

James Marsden Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Canali with Christian Louboutin boots and an Omega watch.

Juliette Lewis ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In Moschino with Hanut Singh jewelry.

Katlin Olson Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images In Monse with a Rodo clutch, Larroude heels, and jewelry from XIV Karats, Dena Kemp, Zydo, and Nicole Rose.

Charlie Puth Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Reza jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Robin Thede Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ines Di Santo with Reza jewelry.

Juno Temple Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Vera Wang with Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Chris Perfetti Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images In BMC Studio.

Will Sharpe Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Burberry.

Garcelle Beauvais Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images In Badgley Mischka.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Hamm is in Dolce & Gabbana.

Maria Bello Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Georges Hobeika couture.

Samantha Hanratty FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Vrai jewelry.

Joy Sunday Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Safiyaa with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Alexis Bittar, Lionheart, and Ritique.

Jon Cryer Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jack Victor with Jewels Aficionado jewelry.

Sharon Horgan Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage Georges Chakra couture.

Marin Hinkle ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In Marchesa.

Lee Sung Jin Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images