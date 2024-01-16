The 11 Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Emmys

A four-month postponement has the power to create a whole lot of anticipation. Nowhere was that more true than the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place January 15 in Downtown Los Angeles. The show that was originally slated to be televised in September but was delayed by the 2023 Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes made its network debut with a red carpet steeped in glam. Ayo Edebiri, who is currently on a winning streak with Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards accolades already this year, continued heating up with yet another win at the Emmys. She accepted that award in a custom black leather strapless tea-length Louis Vuitton gown. Also in on the tea-length trend: Jenna Ortega, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series on Monday night. She looked like a chic garden trellis in Dior Haute Couture with matching jewelry from the maison. Donald Glover and Colman Domingo—whose fashion choices this awards season have been nothing short of a hit—injected some romance into their menswear looks with pearl and jewel accents (Domingo) and Bode floral embroidery (Glover). Jeremy Allen White, who won big for The Bear as lead actor, opted for a white suit coat from Giorgio Armani. And of course, there was Jessica Chastain, who was unmissable in a lime-green, fringed gown from Gucci. For more of our favorite looks from the biggest night in television, read on.

Ayo Edebiri in Louis Vuitton Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega in Dior Haute Couture Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White in Giorgio Armani Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Camila Morrone in Versace Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Gucci Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki in Dior Haute Couture Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Simona Tabasco in Marni Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Donald Glover in Bode Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan in vintage Yohji Yamamoto Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images