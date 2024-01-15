The 10 Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

This year’s packed awards season keeps on rolling with the Critics Choice Awards—the next installment in a series of celebrations of the year in cinema and television which feel particularly festive this year with the conclusion of the actors’ and writers’ strikes. Hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles, the lesser-hyped but just as celeb-packed awards show is being considered a prelude to the 75th Emmy Awards—which was postponed four months but will now air on January 15. Still, the stars on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet did not hold back on serving looks at the step and repeat: there was Greta Lee in a glittering black matching blouse and slacks from Loewe men’s collection; Ayo Edebiri—fresh off her win at the Golden Globes last weekend and who also won the Critics Choice Award for best comedy actress in The Bear—followed the Past Lives star’s menswear cue and donned an all-white The Row slouchy suit and t-shirt, along with Oliver Peoples sunglasses. Emma Stone (who won the best actress Critics Choice Award for Poor Things) paired a black Louis Vuitton gown with plenty of glittering diamonds from the maison’s high jewelry line—but it was the puffy neckline and velvet belt that gave her look a true Bella Baxter twist. For more of our favorites from the evening, read on.

Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charles Melton in Valentino Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ayo Edebiri in The Row Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greta Lee in Loewe Men’s Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Valentino Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Julianne Moore in Chanel Couture Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White in Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewelry. Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in Fendi Couture Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Meg Ryan in Saint Laurent Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images