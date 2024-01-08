The 13 Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes marks the official beginning of the 2024 awards season—and the televised show airing on January 7 kicks off a whole new year of show-stopping red carpet fashion. The ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles Sunday night and is the first official awards show since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, had no shortage of glamour. There was Elle Fanning in an Old Hollywood-style ivory strapless gown; Margot Robbie paying homage to her career-shifting role (which is up for six Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actress) in a “superstar Barbie” hot pink look; and Ayo Edebiri in chic, sculptural Prada with a minimal train. Fellow friend of the Italian brand Hunter Schafer brought the drama in a flowing, diaphanous ballet-slipper pink gown. Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone paired her Valentino gown with earrings by the Blackfeet designer Antelope Women Designs. And Da’Vine Joy Randolph celebrated her early Supporting Actress win of the evening for her role in The Holdovers wearing a wine-colored Rodarte gown that was filled with romance. Below, find more of our favorites from the red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet in Celine Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Rodarte Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Charles Melton in Armani Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Armani Privé Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri in Prada Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Greta Lee in Loewe Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lily Gladstone in Valentino Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in vintage Balmain Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images