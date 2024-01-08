The 13 Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes marks the official beginning of the 2024 awards season—and the televised show airing on January 7 kicks off a whole new year of show-stopping red carpet fashion. The ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles Sunday night and is the first official awards show since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, had no shortage of glamour. There was Elle Fanning in an Old Hollywood-style ivory strapless gown; Margot Robbie paying homage to her career-shifting role (which is up for six Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actress) in a “superstar Barbie” hot pink look; and Ayo Edebiri in chic, sculptural Prada with a minimal train. Fellow friend of the Italian brand Hunter Schafer brought the drama in a flowing, diaphanous ballet-slipper pink gown. Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone paired her Valentino gown with earrings by the Blackfeet designer Antelope Women Designs. And Da’Vine Joy Randolph celebrated her early Supporting Actress win of the evening for her role in The Holdovers wearing a wine-colored Rodarte gown that was filled with romance. Below, find more of our favorites from the red carpet.