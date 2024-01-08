FASHION

The 13 Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

by W Staff
Emma Stone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in ...
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The Golden Globes marks the official beginning of the 2024 awards season—and the televised show airing on January 7 kicks off a whole new year of show-stopping red carpet fashion. The ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles Sunday night and is the first official awards show since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, had no shortage of glamour. There was Elle Fanning in an Old Hollywood-style ivory strapless gown; Margot Robbie paying homage to her career-shifting role (which is up for six Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actress) in a “superstar Barbie” hot pink look; and Ayo Edebiri in chic, sculptural Prada with a minimal train. Fellow friend of the Italian brand Hunter Schafer brought the drama in a flowing, diaphanous ballet-slipper pink gown. Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone paired her Valentino gown with earrings by the Blackfeet designer Antelope Women Designs. And Da’Vine Joy Randolph celebrated her early Supporting Actress win of the evening for her role in The Holdovers wearing a wine-colored Rodarte gown that was filled with romance. Below, find more of our favorites from the red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet in Celine
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Rodarte
Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Charles Melton in Armani
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Margot Robbie in Armani Privé
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri in Prada
Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Greta Lee in Loewe
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Lily Gladstone in Valentino
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Elle Fanning in vintage Balmain
Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta
Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki in Christian Dior Couture
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images