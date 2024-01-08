Sheer fabric to show off the body on the red carpet? It’s getting a bit tired. But a sheer look that brings a dramatic, ethereal, haunted glamour? Well, just look at what Hunter Schafer wore to the 81st annual Golden Globes and you’ll know it’s instantly in.

The Euphoria and Hunger Games star wore a custom Prada gown in a slight ballet slipper shade. Underneath, it’s a simple column gown—but of course, the yards of diaphanous fabric that seem to float around her body give the dress its power. She looks like a glamour cobweb ...the phantom of all the Victorian children you couldn’t kill ...the ghost of Hollywood future?

Although created specifically for Schaefer, the gown takes notes from Prada’s recent spring 2024 collection, where co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons used translucent fabric to create hazy apparitions around several dresses.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Schafer is on hand to present tonight, (and to serve on the red carpet). The former runway model has always demanded attention on the step-and-repeat, but she’s stepped into another level over the past year—particularly with the string of dramatic outfits she wore while promoting The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

While Euphoria may not be back until 2025 at the earliest, Schafer does have a string of film projects in the works, including an appearance in Yorgos Lanthimos’s next film Kind of Kindness alongside Emma Stone, as well as the movies Mother Mary and Cuckoo.