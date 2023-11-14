Hunter Schafer is one of those celebrities that seemingly popped up out of nowhere. In 2019, she made her acting debut as Jules in the hit HBO show Euphoria, and suddenly, she was everywhere. But she didn’t actually just appear over night, Schafer actually cut her teeth in the modeling world long before she got into acting. That might be why, by the time she started hitting red carpets to promote her new projects, she already had her personal style completely figured out. Schafer has never played by the rules when it comes to dressing for events. She loves to take risks, which is why she usually gravitates toward more out-of-the-box designers like Rick Owens and Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli. Of course, her ambassadorship with Prada has also resulted in some best dressed list placements. She is constantly stepping out in custom looks from the house, many of which are inspired by vintage creations. Clearly, Schafer has an eye for fashion, which means every time she appears on the red carpet, it is an absolute delight. Below, we’re looking back at her short time in the spotlight, and all of the great looks she has already managed to squeeze in so far.

2023: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Los Angeles Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Schafer paired pin-straight, waist-skimming hair with her completely embellished, cut out Alexander McQueen pre-fall 2023 dress.

2023: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes World Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For The Hunger Games’ world premiere in London, Schafer wore a custom gold lamé Prada look based off a design from the brand’s spring 2009 collection.

2023: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes European Premiere Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images Schafer did not mess around during The Hunger Games press tour, and at the movie’s first premiere, held in Germany, she wore an artistic Schiaparelli fall 2023 haute couture dress that looks like it was literally painted on her.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images There were many great style moments at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party, but Schafer blew everyone out of the water when she arrived to the red carpet in a look from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s one and only collection for Ann Demeulemeester, featuring just a singular white feather as a top.

2023: Costume Designers Guild Awards Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images Schafer clearly loves the Prada archives, as she had another old look (this one from the brand’s spring/summer 1997 collection) recreated for her to wear to the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

2022: Euphoria FYC Event Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images While promoting her hit HBO show, Schafer wore a burnt orange, asymmetric Rick Owens set, keeping the styling clean with just a pair of black boots.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Schafer embraced her edgier side at the 2022 Vanity Fair party, attending in a bleached denim Rick Ownes fall 2022 dress, styled with a diamond necklace and wet hair.

2022: Euphoria Season 2 Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Before the Costume Designers Guild Awards, Schafer embraced Prada organza in the form of a custom burgundy dress at the premiere of Euphoria season two.

2021: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Schafer looked like she came from another galaxy to attend the Met Gala in her metallic Prada dress with an aquamarine brooch designed by Evangeline AdaLioryn, which the actress wore across her face.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Givenchy spring 2019 couture dress covered in organza tubes, sequins, and pearl fringe—which Schafer wore to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party—was made for twirling, and clearly the actress got the memo.

2020: Film Independent Spirit Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Schafer adopted a softer look for the Film Independent Spirit Awards, wearing a pleated white shirt and skirt from Loewe pre-fall 2020, though she did bring her usual edge in the form of dark lipstick.

2020: Golden Globes After Party Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images The actress turned to one of her go-to designers, Rick Owens, to dress her for the Golden Globes after party in 2020.

2019: InStyle Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Schafer once again wore Rick Owens, this time a burgundy fall 2019 dress with ruffle details. She also paired the look with Owens’ popular grilled boots.

2019: Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Event Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress was dripping in pearls in a Christopher Kane pre-fall 2019 satin set.

2019: MTV Movie and TV Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Schafer matched her colorful, multi-patterned Mugler pre-fall 2019 dress with her makeup at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.