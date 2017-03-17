Since breaking into Hollywood as a scream Queen star in a series of small horror films, Eva Mendes has stayed true to her ultra feminine and sultry sense of style, both on the big screen and the red carpet. Starring in block buster films like Training Day, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Hitch, the actress has become a household name, and nabbed the heart of one of the world’s most eligible bachelors: Ryan Gosling.

Throughout her career, Mendes has sported almost every major brand under the sun—from Gucci to Michael Kors—and, at one point, even channeled her design talents in collaboration with New York & Company. Although Mendes is a rarity on the red carpet nowadays, she has plenty of smoldering fashion moments over the years. Below, a look at some of the highlights.

2024: Dolce & Gabbana Show @evamendes Mendes made a very rare appearance for Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2024 runway show in a cheetah print look. The outing just so happened to be her first fashion week-related outing in over a decade.

2020: Create & Cultivate Event Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mendes sported a tea-length floral dress for a 2020 event in Los Angeles.

2019: New York & Company Event Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress kept things simple in a striped wrap dress for a 2019 New York & Company event.

2017: New York & Company Miami Opening Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mendes channeled her inner Miami goddess in this mint green gown for a New York & Company store opening.

2013: Vanidades Icons of Style Awards Getty Images Mendes took to the red carpet for the 2013 Vanidades Icons of Style Awards dressed in a sexy vintage Luis Estévez frock with fringe details falling from the halter neckline.

2012: Holy Motors Premiere Getty Images Mendes smoldered at the Holy Motors premiere in this little black square-neck lace dress. She accessorized with simple black pumps and a gold and black clutch bag.

2011: Critics Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress slipped into a sheer lace mini for the 2011 Critics Choice Awards.

2011: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mendes put a gothic twist on the princess dress for Vanity Fair’s 2011 Oscar bash.

2011: Art Of Elysium Heaven Gala Getty Images At the Art Of Elysium Heaven Gala in 2011, the actress looked angelic as she donned a romantic silk Valentino gown featuring a rose ruffled shoulder with draped neck and bow waist.

2010: Rome Film Festival Getty Images Staying true to her affinity for strapless feminine gowns, Mendes donned an exquisite red floor-length Gucci gown at the La Dolce Vita Premiere during The 5th International Rome Film Festival.

2010: Met Gala Getty Images At the 2010 Met Gala, the actress glowed in a vibrant orange Prada strapless gown. The gown featured a beaded bodice and peplum skirt with frontal split.

2009: Venice Film Festival Getty Images The actress strutted down the red carpet of the 66th Venice Film Festival in a black Armani Privé gown featuring a center cutout bodice and ribbon bondage skirt.

2009: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images All eyes were on the actress as she posed on the red carpet at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a white Christian Dior gown paired with a turquoise Van Clef & Arpels sterling collar necklace.

2008: The Spirit Premiere Getty Images Dressed in a canary yellow Bill Blass strapless column dress, Mendes radiated on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of The Spirit. She completed her look with a gorgeous Van Clef & Arpels diamond bracelet.

2008: ComicCon Getty Images Mendes looked darling in a strapless floral cocktail dress with nude scrappy platform sandals for The Spirit at New York ComicCon in 2008.

2007: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Mendes sported a Michael Kors creation and Fred Leighton jewels for the 2007 Met Gala.

2007: Cannes Film Festival FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images During the Cannes Film Festival in 2007, Mendes was a vision on the red carpet in this floor-sweeping strapless stunner.

2007: We Own the Night Premiere Getty Images At the New York premiere of We Own the Night, the actress looked classic and stunning as she posed on the red carpet in a one shoulder Grecian-inspired gown.

2006: MTV Movie Awards Getty Images Mendes looked ultra hot in a bright red halter gown for the 2006 MTV Movie Awards. She accessorized with a small gold clutch bag, gold bangle bracelets, and gold hoop earrings.

2006: Met Gala Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images Mendes looked etheral for the 2006 Met Gala in a plunging chiffon gown and a curled updo.

2005: Gucci Show Getty Images Mendes stunned in a gold floor grazing slip dress as she attended the Gucci spring 2006 runway show. She completed her look with a small gold clutch bag and minimal jewelry.

2004: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images At the Golden Globe Awards, Mendes opted for a slinky halter top with an exposed back.

2004: Met Gala Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images Mendes sported a satin slip dress and a fur-lined shawl to her first Met Gala in 2004.

2003: Toronto Film Festival Getty Images At the 2003 Toronto Film Festival, the actress kept her look simple on the red carpet. She donned a black v-neck maxi dress with white floral appliqués on the waist and hemline.

2002: Mann Village Theatre Getty Images Mendes opted for a sexy black menswear-inspired look while visiting the Mann Village Theatre in 2002. She completed her look with super long locks.

2001: The Others Premiere Getty Images Fresh on the scene, Mendes attended the LA premiere of The Others wearing a simple white button-up dress paired with a bold orange shoulder bag and tan platform sandals.