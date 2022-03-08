Another day, another scion-turned-model. On Tuesday, DNA Model Management announced that it is now representing Eve Jobs, the 23-year-old daughter of the late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs and the billionaire investor Laurene Powell Jobs. It’s a major career move for Eve: She’s joined a development board full of runway regulars, and in the event that she eventually joins the agency’s main roster, she’ll be keeping company with the likes of Kaia Gerber, Linda Evangelista, Anja Rubik, Adwoa Aboah, Freja Beha Erichsen, and Liya Kebede. In other words, her modeling career is starting to look quite legit.

Eve landed her first and so far only campaign in 2020, when she posed for Glossier alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. She next stood apart from other scions who’ve tried their hands at modeling when she made her runway debut not with a major brand like Dolce & Gabanna, but with the industry-beloved label Coperni. She has yet to return to the catwalk since walking its spring 2022 show last September, but the 23-year-old hasn’t stayed away from fashion week entirely. She started off this week in the front row of Louis Vuitton’s fall 2022 show in Paris.

Eve, who attended Stanford University, also happens to be an accomplished equestrian. In 2019, Horse Sports named her no. 5 on the list of the top equestrians under 25 in the world. That may bode well for her career, too: After all, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are also horse girls.