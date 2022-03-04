Bella Hadid Has Her Own Take on the Ultra-Cropped Suit

Never mind the fact that it’s technically still winter: Bare midriff suddenly seem to be everywhere. That’s thanks in large part to Miu Miu’s spring 2022 ultra-mini set, but just after it went viral, similar silhouettes started popping up at the fall 2022 shows. Coperni jumped on the bandwagon on Thursday, as Bella Hadid made clear just a matter of hours after she and the rest of the models stepped off the catwalk. Ever the unconventional businesswoman, Hadid went with a herringbone tweed blazer that was essentially cut in half to expose her torso.

Whereas the model who wore the ensemble twisted its lower half to the side for more coverage, Hadid wore the skirt straight on so that it took on some of the pantsless blazer style that fellow model Hailey Bieber has been known to sport. Then again, the look was definitely less revealing than the sheer mini dress she had just worn on the catwalk. (And the one she ended up wearing to close out the fall 2022 Ludovic de Saint Sernin show later that day.)

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC via Getty Images

Courtesy of Coperni

Hadid also made the look her own by topping it off with tights and swapping out Coperni’s pointed-toe flats for a red pair of the striped Adidas sneakers she’d already worn twice in the past 24 hours. Quite unlike her fresh-off-the-runway Coperni, the classics have been around for decades.