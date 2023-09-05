FASHION
Even The Celebrities Followed Beyoncé’s Silver Dress Code For Her LA Shows
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Celebrities are pretty image conscious when it comes to dressing, and it’s not often that they listen when someone institutes a dress code (possibly only for events like the Met Gala, and even then, not everyone follows theme). But when Beyoncé tells you to wear silver for Virgo season, even the biggest stars obey. Over the past few nights, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles turned into a human disco ball as A-listers descended in their metallic best to take in a performance from the Queen B. From the Kardashians (who came out in full force) in their shimmering looks to Tracee Ellis Ross in a dynamic Rabanne mini, everyone was dressed for a night of dancing and celebrating Beyoncé’s birthday, and below we’re breaking down what they wore.