Even The Celebrities Followed Beyoncé’s Silver Dress Code For Her LA Shows

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Kim Kardashian and K...
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Celebrities are pretty image conscious when it comes to dressing, and it’s not often that they listen when someone institutes a dress code (possibly only for events like the Met Gala, and even then, not everyone follows theme). But when Beyoncé tells you to wear silver for Virgo season, even the biggest stars obey. Over the past few nights, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles turned into a human disco ball as A-listers descended in their metallic best to take in a performance from the Queen B. From the Kardashians (who came out in full force) in their shimmering looks to Tracee Ellis Ross in a dynamic Rabanne mini, everyone was dressed for a night of dancing and celebrating Beyoncé’s birthday, and below we’re breaking down what they wore.

Diana Ross
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, and Meghan Markle
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
The Kardashians
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

North and Penelope are in Diesel.

Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson

In Rick Owens.

The Union-Wades

Zaya is in The New Arrivales. Gabrielle is in The Attico pants, a Stella McCartney top, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Yara Shahidi
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In EB Denim jeans.

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Rabanne.

Keke Palmer

In Sergio Hudson.

Issa Rae