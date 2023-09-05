Celebrities are pretty image conscious when it comes to dressing, and it’s not often that they listen when someone institutes a dress code (possibly only for events like the Met Gala, and even then, not everyone follows theme). But when Beyoncé tells you to wear silver for Virgo season, even the biggest stars obey. Over the past few nights, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles turned into a human disco ball as A-listers descended in their metallic best to take in a performance from the Queen B. From the Kardashians (who came out in full force) in their shimmering looks to Tracee Ellis Ross in a dynamic Rabanne mini, everyone was dressed for a night of dancing and celebrating Beyoncé’s birthday, and below we’re breaking down what they wore.

Diana Ross Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, and Meghan Markle Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The Kardashians Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images North and Penelope are in Diesel.

Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson View on Instagram In Rick Owens.

The Union-Wades View on Instagram Zaya is in The New Arrivales. Gabrielle is in The Attico pants, a Stella McCartney top, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Yara Shahidi Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images In EB Denim jeans.

Tracee Ellis Ross View on Instagram In Rabanne.

Keke Palmer View on Instagram In Sergio Hudson.