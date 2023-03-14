The Fall 2023 runway season has come and gone, blessing us with a plethora of wearable and inspiring trends that we can’t wait to start buying. Luckily, we don’t have to. Fall deliveries may not be hitting stores for a couple of months, but there are plenty of runway trends that we can get our hands on right now—and that work perfectly for in-between spring weather. From voluminous maxi skirts to cherry red everything, there’s something everyone can get excited about. Shop all of our favorites below.

Skirts with Volume

Full, feminine skirts made their mark on the runways for fall, most notably at Prada and Bottega Veneta, where they were paired with oversized tops for a slouchy, academic look. The ladylike silhouette will look just as fetching this spring—keep things fresh and modern by pairing it with a simple T-shirt and flat sandals.

Prada Fall 2023 Runway Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Prep With a Twist

Preppy classics like cardigans, pencil skirts and chunky footwear have always been a popular reference point for designers, maybe because they’re so much fun to subvert. This season is no exception, with bookishly naughty ensembles taking center stage at Miu Miu in particular. Play around with sheerness and cling to keep things from getting too serious.

Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

All Red Everything

Maximilian Davis made ample use of his signature tomato hue for his second Ferragamo collection, and he wasn’t the only one. Red was all over the runways at The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Prada to name a few. Get into the spirit with crimson accessories and cheerful lipstick-hued dresses—they’ll set the right mood as temperatures start to heat up.

Ferragamo Fall 2023 Runway Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Strong Ties

Womenswear designers are experimenting with ties and we are here for it. And it looks nothing like the early 2000s punk-inspired take on the menswear staple. This latest approach is much more sharp and polished—think less Avril Lavigne, more Bonfire of the Vanities. Get a jump on the trend and invest in one now.

Alexander McQueen Fall 2023 Runway Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Minis With Maximum Impact

Mini skirts and dresses are back in a big way. Fall’s best iterations were sharply tailored, perfectly swingy or dramatically flared, giving them a sense of ‘60s-ish sophistication that makes for an excellent summer cocktail look.

Versace Fall 2023 Runway Courtesy of Versace

Slim Belts Over Major Volume

Voluminous and otherwise unwieldy silhouettes were reigned in by simple, slim belts around the waist at Louis Vuitton and Gucci, making more conceptual looks feel all the more wearable. Think of a sleek little belt as the fastest way to give new life to some of your oversized pieces.

Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 Runway Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fresh Takes on Suiting

Suits really don’t ever go out of style, but suits of all shapes and sizes were one of the strongest fall trends, including three-piece versions and oversized jackets paired with teeny-tiny shorts. A short suit will be a good way to test out the trend this spring.

Valentino Fall 2023 Runway Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images

Tights With Personality

Tights were a popular styling tool for fall, notably at Miu Miu and Chanel. Decorative legwear is a great transition piece for those days that are a touch too chilly to wear skirts, shorts, and dresses on their own. No need to limit yourself to sheers and black, either—patterned or colored tights are a great way to introduce a bit of levity to an otherwise simple look.