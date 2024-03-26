FASHION

The 10 Fall 2024 Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Year

The fall 2024 shows may have ended earlier this month, but the trends that emerged from the runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris are still fresh on our minds. This season, designers focused on—and recast the idea of—womanly dressing. There were plenty of takes on ladylike fashion (prim house dresses at Miu Miu, fur-trimmed ones at Prada that were straight out of the 1960s) and feminine workwear. Some brands took the idea even further: Jonathan Anderson at Loewe turned the concept of everyday wearability on its head, while Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy deconstructed a woman’s day through clothes, taking her from morning through the evening. Of course, there is not just one way to wear a femme style—leaving designers with unlimited options to create worlds of their own for the season. Below, we’ve listed our favorite 10 trends from fall 2024—which will be everywhere well before the leaves start to turn.

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

Courtesy of Loewe
Courtesy of Miu Miu
Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Courtesy of LaQuan Smith
This season saw an incredible array of fur coats—what we loved most were the variations on beautiful brown furs. Loewe reimagined a sporty track jacket with a bit of softness in the form of a fun, large pouch on the front. Like Miu Miu, Celine made a ’60s-inspired coat with an exaggerated collar—both pieces you’d dream of nabbing from your grandmother’s closet. LaQuan Smith and Saint Laurent, meanwhile, created their own over-the-top versions.

Faux Fur Coat
$4,950
Balenciaga
Animal-Free Fur Coat
$15,000
Saint Laurent
Faux Fur Coat
$4,100
Prada
Single-Breasted Faux Fur Coat
$5,645
Dolce & Gabbana

Make Way for Woman!

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta
Courtesy of Chloé
Courtesy of Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
Courtesy of Prada
This trend was inspired by Blazy at Bottega, who said for fall 2024 he was interested in making clothes for every part of a woman’s day: work, commute, lunch, an outing with friends, a walk. This idea of elevated daywear felt sophisticated, comfortable, and easy in many of the collections. The trench coat from Burberry, jeans and a travel jacket at Chloé, and the classic barber jacket from Hermès are a few examples.

Wool Car Coat
$3,750
Burberry
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
$950
Bottega Veneta
Essentials Eglitta Boyfriend Jeans
$720
The Row
Bindle 3 Bag in Leather
$2,250
The Row

Ladies Who Lunch

Courtesy of Prada
Courtesy of Miu Miu
Courtesy of Chanel
Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
If you’re knee deep in (or have already binged) Feud: Truman Capote vs. The Swans, consider yourself more than familiar with this aesthetic. It’s easy to picture Babe Paley wearing any and all of these ladylike looks to lunch at La Côte Basque: like the flowing coatdresses at Chanel or the ’60s-inflected frocks at Prada, Miu Miu, and Celine.

V-neck Single-Breasted Coat
$4,768
$7,910
Jil Sander
Printed Sablé Dress with Scarf Collar
$4,300
Prada
Maysli Leather Buckle Halter Pumps
$845
Manolo Blahnik
BB 70 Grosgrain Pumps
$720
Manolo Blahnik

Poised Prep

Courtesy of Prada
Courtesy of Undercover
Courtesy of Loewe
Courtesy of Dries Van Noten
It feels like practically every season, we’ll see some kind of take on preppy style. But fall 2024’s version may be the best one we’ve encountered yet. The “Poised Prep” as we’re calling this character—whom we saw on the runways at Dries Van Noten, Prada, and Loewe— felt effortless, cool, and put-together. Upcycling master Hodakova reworked a knit polo, paired it with a pair of pants made into a skirt, and then flipped the whole thing upside down. Dries Van Noten, whose motto this season was about “style and not so much about fashion,” took your typical after-hours sweatsuit and made it sleek with a pink button-down peeking through the sleeves.

Single-Breasted Mohair Jacket
$4,200
Miu Miu
Wool Knit Polo Shirt
$1,390
Miu Miu
Checked shirt
$1,350
Miu Miu
Nappa Leather Skirt
$6,500
Miu Miu

Plaid Girls Club

Courtesy of Chloé
Courtesy of Willy Chavarria
Courtesy of Burberry
Courtesy of Dior
The ’90s grunge era may have been the last time that plaid took hold of the fashion public’s consciousness, but this fall could mark a serious comeback. Chemena Kamali’s debut collection for Chloé included the print in a long boho-esque coat, while Willy Chavarria put plaid on a Chicano maxi skirt.

Big Willy Plaid Relaxed-Fit Shirt
$394
$525
Willy Chavarria
Paneled Checked Silk Blend-Trimmed Knitted Sweater
$2,500
Loewe
Appliquéd Belted Checked Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
$3,650
Burberry
Fontizi Plaid Wool Blend Coat
$765
Isabel Marant

Leopard Gone Wild

Courtesy of Rabanne
Courtesy of Michael Kors
Courtesy of Marni
Courtesy of Alaïa
Leopard print has been making a slow and steady comeback over the past few seasons. And with fall 2024, we can officially say it’s running wild (sorry) on the runway. It certainly wasn’t difficult to spot! (We will stop, seriously.) Alaïa showcased leopard on a luxe knit top, while Marni put the print on a fabulous A-line dress. Michael Kors and Dior channeled leopard in elegant coats, and Celine, McQueen, Balenciaga, and Rabanne kept it furry and warm across the board.

Hourglass Double-Breasted Leopard-Print Faux Fur Coat
$1,975
$3,950
Balenciaga
Leopard-Print Faux-Fur Coat
$8,995
Dolce & Gabbana
Trucker Jacket in Double Wool Leopard
$3,950
Celine
Bandeau Mini Skirt in Double Wool Leopard
$1,850
Celine

A Hill of Greens

Courtesy of Carven
Courtesy of Miu Miu
Courtesy of Gucci
Courtesy of Jil Sander
After multiple seasons of loud, bright red dominating the runways, the surprising color of fall 2024 was green—a hue known to symbolize new beginning and growth. This symbolism felt in tune with the running themes of “realness” and examinations of everyday wear, which we saw across the shows and presentations. Some brands like Loewe and Jil Sander went all out with the color, enveloping their guests in green-painted sets; others kept it subdued, like the Row and Saint Laurent. Miu Miu and McQueen made it quite apparent that this is the new color of the year—showing flashy neon hues that fashion fans won’t soon forget.

Nappa Blazer
$5,500
Ferragamo
Five Pocket Nappa Trouser
$4,600
Ferragamo
Technical Canvas Blouson Jacket
$3,350
Prada
Reinga Pants
$1,100
Loro Piana

Princess & the Pea

Courtesy of Miu Miu
Courtesy of Bottega Veneta
Courtesy of Bally
Courtesy of Prada
While there were no actual peacoats in Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale, both the coat and the book did originate in the 1800s. Of course, this silhouette has been around for quite some time—and in 2024, it could be seen all over the runways. There were structured leather versions at Prada and Saint Laurent, a long and modern twist from emerging designer Aaron Esh, and a Mod silhouette at Gucci.

Polli Jacket in Virgin Wool and Cashmere
$2,850
The Row
Navy Blue Double-Sided Wool with Dior Oblique Interior
$5,300
Dior
Double-Breasted Peacoat
$405
$975
Our Legacy
Double-Breasted Cotton-Twill Jacket
$3,300
Bottega Veneta

Puff, Puff, Pass

Courtesy of Duran Latink
Courtesy of Chanel
Courtesy of Balenciaga
Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Sprinkled throughout the fur coat supremacy of fall 2024 was a range of puff coats and jackets that shined. We loved Jil Sander’s waxed burgundy version, Duran Lantink’s and Balenciaga’s red sets, and Miu Miu’s simple cropped jacket.

Quilted Ribbed-Knit Down Jacket
$2,435
Moncler
Padded Leather Bomber Jacket
$7,750
Loewe
Funnel-Neck Puffer Jacket
$1,307
$2,175
Rick Owens
Cropped Down Jacket
$500
Entire Studios

The New Moto

Courtesy of Prada
Courtesy of Balenciaga
Courtesy of Coperni
Courtesy of J.W. Anderson
The moto jacket has been evolving since it was first created in 1913. Flash-forward to present day and it was all about moto this fall 2024, with each piece bearing its own twist. Prada made an elegant version that was the perfect combination of tough and delicate. Junya Watanabe deconstructed a jacket and made it into a work of art, while J.W. Anderson played with shape and color. At Coperni, one piece became an entire outfit—in the shape of a bodysuit.

Marvel Colorblocked Leather Jacket
$2,801
Wales Bonner
Claw Jacket in Distressed Leather
$2,157
KNWLS
Faux Leather Biker Jacket with Hooks
$830
Y/Project
Racer Patinated Leather Jacket
$5,720
Courrèges