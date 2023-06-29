Just as we’ve closed the page on a monumental men’s spring 2024 season that saw Louis Vuitton employ its first celebrity creative director in Pharrell Williams, while other designers showed their collections off schedule (Marc Jacobs staged his fall 2023 show a full five months after the regular season), suddenly, it is time for a whole new round of fabulous fashion. This year, the spring 2024 shows have begun rolling out early, despite the official fashion week calendar opening with New York Fashion Week on September 7. Still, designers are pulling the veil back on their new lines months ahead of time, with Guram Gvasalia giving one of the first presentations: his brutalist, oversized Vetements collection, each model’s face obscured by translucent fabric. Next up: Alaïa, which will be showing in Paris on July 2nd—just one day before the haute couture engines rev up in the City of Lights on July 3rd. Check back here often to keep up with the latest and greatest spring 2024 collections.

Vetements Courtesy of Vetements

Vetements Courtesy of Vetements