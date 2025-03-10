FASHION

The Fashion World By the Numbers

Tracking the industry’s twists and turns, from designer moves to designer dupes.

by Jensen Davis
The Chanel couture spring 2025 show. Video by W magazine.

From left to right: Matthieu Blazy, Veronica Leoni, Haider Ackerman, Sarah Burton, Peter Copping.

Images courtesy of Getty

Since 2024, at least 17 head designers have stepped down from fashion houses.

So far, 10 head designers are making their debuts at major luxury brands in 2025.

Designer Matthieu Blazy walks the runway of the Bottega Veneta show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Chanel went 190 days without a creative director.

At least 11 designers were “rumored” to be up for the job until Matthieu Blazy was named the maison’s 4th ever.

At least 8 times in the past year, The New York Times has used the phrase “musical chairs” to describe the fashion industry.

Backstage at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2025 RTW at New York Public Library

Kelly Taub/WWD via Getty Images

About 8 inches is the length of the toe box on the high-heeled shoes in Marc Jacobs’s spring 2025 runway show.

Backstage at the Calvin Klein Collection Fall RTW 2025

Kelly Taub/WWD via Getty Images

At Veronica Leoni’s Calvin Klein debut, 70% of women’s dress shirts were shown buttoned to the top.

The first page of the show notes for Valentino Spring 2025 couture

Courtesy of Valentino

The show notes for Alessandro Michele’s Valentino spring 2025 couture debut were 200 pages long. Schiaparelli’s were 2 pages long.

Look 3 of Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2025 runway show

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

28 of the 37 looks in Saint Laurent’s men’s fall 2025 show had guys in thigh-high leather boots.

Look 1 of Willy Chavarria’s Men's Fall 2025 runway show

Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

7 designers showed red suits in their men’s fall 2025 collections.

20% of polled Americans think society would be better off if men wore suits more often.

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Pinterest searches for “doll shoes outfit” are up 130%.

Miu Miu’s retail sales increased by 97% in the first nine months of 2024.

Mainland China’s luxury fashion market declined by 18% to 20% over 2024.

20% of LVMH’s global sales come from mainland China.

A model walks the runway during the Prada Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

$400 billion is the market value of Novo Nordisk, the producer of Wegovy and Ozempic, making it the largest company in Europe. LVMH was second.

Since 2022, there’s been a 12% increase in sales of button-down shirts in sizes XXS, XS, and S at flagship stores on Madison Avenue.

Bella Hadid is seen shopping at Saint Laurent in New York City

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

75% of shoppers are likely to spend more money after receiving high-quality service from store staff.

20% to 30% of online fashion purchases are returned.

Chanel’s flap bag

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

$10,000 is the price of Chanel’s classic medium flap bag.

$5,000 was what it cost in 2016.

Lot 206 from the auction of Karl Lagerfeld's Estate V, held by Sotheyby's, which is a set comprising an iPod Classic, Apple and a microphone, est. 50-80 €.

Courtesy of Sotheby's and Getty

45 of Karl Lagerfeld’s more than 500 iPods went on sale at Sotheby’s in January.

Donatella Versace

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Versace’s official Instagram follows 1 individual: Donatella Versace.

Elle Fanning wearing The Row's Margaux bag

Astro / BACKGRID

Searches on the RealReal for The Row’s Margaux bag increased by 51% last year.

On average, it sells for 15% more than its list price.

A Hermes Birkin and a Hermes Kelly at a pre- auction photo calls for Hermes handbags at Bonhams, Knightsbridge

Photo by rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

A pristine Hermès Birkin 25 can be immediately resold for 3 times the store price.

25% of Birkin buyers keep the purse in storage as an investment.

Walmart’s green “Wirkin” bag

Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and Walmart

$60 to $299.98 was the price range of the “Wirkin,” Walmart’s alleged dupe of a Birkin, which quickly sold out.

31% of American adults have intentionally bought a dupe of a luxury item.

17% said they will continue to buy dupes, even if they can afford the luxury original.

A fashion week go-er during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

44% of Gen Z makes monthly purchases from Shein.

49% consider themselves more fashionable than most people.

