Since 2024, at least 17 head designers have stepped down from fashion houses.
So far, 10 head designers are making their debuts at major luxury brands in 2025.
Chanel went 190 days without a creative director.
At least 11 designers were “rumored” to be up for the job until Matthieu Blazy was named the maison’s 4th ever.
At least 8 times in the past year, The New York Times has used the phrase “musical chairs” to describe the fashion industry.
About 8 inches is the length of the toe box on the high-heeled shoes in Marc Jacobs’s spring 2025 runway show.
At Veronica Leoni’s Calvin Klein debut, 70% of women’s dress shirts were shown buttoned to the top.
The show notes for Alessandro Michele’s Valentino spring 2025 couture debut were 200 pages long. Schiaparelli’s were 2 pages long.
28 of the 37 looks in Saint Laurent’s men’s fall 2025 show had guys in thigh-high leather boots.
7 designers showed red suits in their men’s fall 2025 collections.
20% of polled Americans think society would be better off if men wore suits more often.
Pinterest searches for “doll shoes outfit” are up 130%.
Miu Miu’s retail sales increased by 97% in the first nine months of 2024.
Mainland China’s luxury fashion market declined by 18% to 20% over 2024.
20% of LVMH’s global sales come from mainland China.
$400 billion is the market value of Novo Nordisk, the producer of Wegovy and Ozempic, making it the largest company in Europe. LVMH was second.
Since 2022, there’s been a 12% increase in sales of button-down shirts in sizes XXS, XS, and S at flagship stores on Madison Avenue.
75% of shoppers are likely to spend more money after receiving high-quality service from store staff.
20% to 30% of online fashion purchases are returned.
$10,000 is the price of Chanel’s classic medium flap bag.
$5,000 was what it cost in 2016.
45 of Karl Lagerfeld’s more than 500 iPods went on sale at Sotheby’s in January.
Versace’s official Instagram follows 1 individual: Donatella Versace.
Searches on the RealReal for The Row’s Margaux bag increased by 51% last year.
On average, it sells for 15% more than its list price.
A pristine Hermès Birkin 25 can be immediately resold for 3 times the store price.
25% of Birkin buyers keep the purse in storage as an investment.
$60 to $299.98 was the price range of the “Wirkin,” Walmart’s alleged dupe of a Birkin, which quickly sold out.
31% of American adults have intentionally bought a dupe of a luxury item.
17% said they will continue to buy dupes, even if they can afford the luxury original.
44% of Gen Z makes monthly purchases from Shein.
49% consider themselves more fashionable than most people.
