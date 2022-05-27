ADD TO CART

Luxe Father’s Day Gifts Under $100

Actor George Clooney standing in a walled garden holding two children's bicycles
George Clooney photographed by Juergen Teller in 2021. Creative Partner: Dovile Drizyte.

This year, skip the store-bought cards and 11th-hour socks and treat dad to something he’ll be sure to appreciate. Whether the father in your life is a skincare savant, a self-proclaimed master chef or just a guy who’s looking to up his style quotient, we’ve got you covered. A luxe cleanser or multipurpose serum are thoughtful ways to introduce new tricks into a self care regimen, meanwhile a set of organic olive oils and vinegars—or an elegant jar of salsa macha—will be well appreciated in any home kitchen. A surefire hit: a bit of shine, in the form of a simple chain bracelet or a sleek silk tie. And even if he’s committed to his trusty sneakers, who’s to say he won’t get excited about a new pair of kicks? Best of all, our favorites are guaranteed not to break the bank. Check out all of them below.

W Shop is W Magazine’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Sneaker Upgrade

adidas OriginalsGrey Ozelia Sneakers
$100
$82

A Soothing Skin Tonic

MVRCK Skin Tonic
$20
Paul Mitchell

A Bit of Bling

NumberingGold #5905 Bracelet
$100
$79

An Indulgent Face Cleanser

Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm
$70
Mr. Porter

A Powerhouse Serum

Vitamin C Serum
$33
For Hims

A Chic Belt

TIGER OF SWEDENBlack Tigrane Belt
$110
$77

A Tour de Fragrance

Men's Discovery Set
$80
Amouage

A Comfy Dress Shoe

Scarsdale Plain Toe Oxford
$79.90
$100
Florsheim

A Pantry Upgrade

The Mini Essentials
$70
Brightland

A Timeless Tie

BOSSNavy Silk Tie
$120
$96

An Invigorating Rinse

Detox Shampoo
$30
OUAI

A Woodsy Scent

Dark Suede Cologne
$60
Hawthorne

Skincare 101

Fresh Start Kit
$64.99
Stryke Club

A T-Shirt Alternative

Signature Tank
$90
Jacques

A Fun Wallet

KsubiBlack Kash Wallet
$160
$88

The Gift of Hydration

Octane 500 Hand & Body Lotion
$31.50
$45
1821 Manmade

A Tasty Treat

Salsa Macha
$54
Flamingo Estate

W Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of W Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.