Florence Pugh Embraces Gothic Glamour in a Vampy Vision of a Dress

Cynthia Erivo has traded Elphaba green for a turn as Dracula at the Noël Coward Theatre in London's West End, a one-woman production that sees her play all 23 characters. For the opening night yesterday, guests dressed in their gothic best, including Florence Pugh, who leaned into the drama in head-to-toe black.

Although sheer has become a hallmark of Pugh’s red carpet style over the years, she opted for an opaque velvet dress by Patou for the occasion. The vampy, turtleneck design featured a curve-hugging silhouette, delicate cap sleeves, and an all-over equine pattern. Pugh upped the subtle gothicism of her dress by pairing it with a dark burgundy lip, minimal silver jewels, and a sweeping updo with wispy pieces on the sides.

James Manning - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

It’s been since spring that Pugh last stepped onto a red carpet. Then she cycled through a series of futuristic looks for her Thunderbolts press tour. (She wore everything from sheer dresses to Matrix-esque leather looks.) This time around, however, Pugh’s latest ensemble leaned fully into the night’s vampiric mood—set by none other than the play’s star.

Erivo went full Bram Stoker chic in a blood red leather coat, complete with structured shoulders and oversized sleeves. Underneath, she chose a black bodysuit, only to contrast it with her bold accessory choices: a fiery Givenchy mini bag and sky-high boots with military detailing.

On their own, Pugh and Erivo are no strangers to method dressing. Together? A vampiric masterclass in it.