Florence Pugh isn’t running out of ways to style her beloved naked dress anytime soon. The actor switched into another transparent look that was marked by its unexpected details, just moments after the semi-sheer Elie Saab confection she wore to the Thunderbolts* premiere yesterday.

Pugh exchanged her all-black premiere gown for a champagne Dolce & Gabbana outfit to attend the film’s after-party in London. The actor’s dress was practically lingerie, a fitted corset adorned with eyelets and a gauzy skirt. While it would have been like Pugh to wear the piece on its own, she and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, had other plans.

The actor slipped a floor-length trench coat on top of her dress. But it wasn’t something that could stand up to the unpredictable climate of the British capital. Instead of the typical khaki, the jacket was designed in the same sheer fabric that comprised her dress. Pugh opted to pair her separates with ballerina shoes—of course, they were made after party-worthy thanks to a sizable high heel. The actor kept the same hair and makeup look (sans orange eyeshadow) and Ara Vartanian jewelry that she wore to the premiere.

SplashNews.com

It’s been some time since Pugh stepped onto a proper red carpet, but her pair of outfits yesterday proved that the actor hasn’t lost sight of her wardrobe signatures whatsoever. Her Elie Saab dress, from the intricately placed embroidery to the dramatic bustle skirt, was a more formal twist on her favored sheer look. The actor chose simple metallic heels, not the ballet shoe-stiletto hybrid she wore later on, to pair with that dress.

Much of Hollywood has largely abandoned the naked dress in favor of reworked suiting and more minimal designs. Sure, sheer pieces will pop up on the red carpet or at an after-party now and then. But, really, no one shares the same dedication to wearing the risqué style as Pugh does.