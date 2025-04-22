Florence Pugh is nothing if not loyal to a sheer dress and some dramatic eye makeup. This evening in London, the actor continued her sheer streak look as she stepped out to the European premiere of her new Marvel film, Thunderbolts*.

Pugh slipped into an Elie Saab couture number from the fall 2024 collection. A form-fitting lingerie-inspired base connected to a fairytale skirt that wrapped around three-quarters of the actor’s figure. Pugh slicked back her signature blonde hair and added some color to her gothic black dress via neon orange eyeshadow, perhaps as a nod to Marvel films’ vibrant branding.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Compared to some of Pugh’s riskier see-through looks over the years, the actor’s couture Elie Saab design featured smartly-placed details that revealed just enough. The bulk of her dress’s sheer qualities lay within its fitted under-layer—a spaghetti strap slip with lace and beaded accents that showed portions of the actor’s midriff.

Still, it wasn’t as overly skin-baring as some of Pugh’s more famous sheer looks, like the nipple-baring Valentino dress she wore to Milan Fashion Week in 2022. (In response to criticism surrounding that look, Pugh memorably said, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…”)

Pugh is arguably the most famous celebrity advocate of the naked dress out there. While some stars might save the sheer and lace fabrics for a night out or an after-party, the actor has no problem pulling up to the red carpet in a diaphanous silhouette like she did tonight.