Unfortunately, Florence Pugh’s odds for nabbing an Oscar nomination for her performance in Don’t Worry Darling are going down faster than the plane she thought she saw in the Victory desert (not a spoiler, don’t worry darling). Despite that, the actress is not down and out. In fact, she seems to have taken up the practice of manifesting to get her second Oscar nomination, namely by dressing like the award. On Monday, the actress stepped out for the Valentino afterparty looking like a sultry Oscar statuette.

For the post-presentation event, Pugh wore a gold, tulle illusion crop top, completely undone aside from the final button. On the bottom, she wore the matching high-waisted maxi skirt with nude underwear to prevent a wardrobe malfunction. The entire set—courtesy of Valentino, of course—was covered in embellishment, depicting swirling flowers across her body. Pugh and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, then accessorized the look with gold, lace-up heels and a One Stud Nappa bag from the brand, as well as loads of gold jewelry.

If you look closely at Pugh’s top, it’s actually see-through, meaning once again, her nipples were on display. Unlike at the couture show, however, when the backlash got so bad the actress made a statement, this time, the sheerness is more subtle, and therefore, seemingly isn’t causing the same amount of outrage. Pugh’s willingness to wear a sheer top again proves what we already knew about the actress, that she’s not concerned with public opinion when it comes to her body.

The sparkling look came after Pugh attended Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring/summer 2023 show in a much more demure ensemble. The actress went for a 1960’s aesthetic in a pink, chain-patterned turtleneck mini dress with a white wool and cashmere cape on top. Of course, white Tan-go heels finished off the ensemble, modernizing it in the process.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pugh wore the look while she chatted with other famous faces in the front row, including her Dune: Part 2 costar, Zendaya, proof that the actress does, usually, get along with her coworkers.