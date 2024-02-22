Tom Ford is no longer at the helm of his eponymous label but the brand is still oozing with all the right types of Ford-isms. Today in Milan, designer Peter Hawkings presented his sophomore collection for the American house where, both on and off the runway, Ford’s footprint was hard to miss. Amongst the crowd of front row celebrity guests was The Witcher actress Freya Allan whose show look, an homage to Ford’s beloved stint at Gucci, proved that while Tom Ford (the man) may have left the brand, his design signatures haven’t gone anywhere at all.

The Brit stepped out to the spectacle wearing a plunging jumpsuit that was basically an elongated button down shirt complete with leg-holes. Allan flashed a peek of her midsection, thanks to the row of buttons she left partially opened, and paired her look with a statement gold belt (a riff on classic Ford hardware), cuffs, and sleek, dark shades.

Allan topped off her outfit with messy, tousled waves and a pair of very early aughts sandal heels. It’s natural for designers to reference house codes within their work and Hawkings has done just that with his designs and Allan’s show look, too. In fact, it seems as though Allan’s ensemble wasn’t just an homage to Ford, but a nod to his time at Gucci more specifically.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Allan’s jumpsuit bore a striking resemblance to a look that supermodel Carmen Kass slipped into for Ford’s spring 2002 show for Gucci. Aside from the sheer fabric and exposed thong, the outfit was a near replica, all the way down to the plunging neckline and matching stilettos. The actress’ brass belt also had hints of Ford mid-’90s shows for the Italian brand, in specific his fall 1996 offering where he presented various bodycon dresses accented by gold hardware.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Allan wasn’t the only star decked out in Ford-isms on Thursday, though. Iris Law cut a leggy figure in a disco ball mini dress that she paired with a pixie cut, gold heels, and Ford’s favorite accessory: aviator shades.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model Amber Valletta—who fittingly, was a mainstay on Ford’s ’90s and early aughts Gucci runways—slipped into a knit maxi dress that harkened back that aforementioned 1996 catwalk. Even the show’s male attendees, like Callum Turner and Dominic Sessa, looked like Mr. Ford’s mini-me’s in all black.