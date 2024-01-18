Temperatures may be below freezing in much of the eastern United States, but Gabrielle Union appeared to be far, far away from the frigid temperatures on Wednesday. In photos shared to Instagram, the actress slipped into what far and away has been the biggest it-girl trend of late—sheer fabric—during a recent trip to Miami.

Now, this wasn’t your average see-through dress, but rather, a “Wet” look from the brand Di Petsa. The look was coined by designer Dimitra Petsa—her gauzy, transparent dresses are crafted to give the illusion of appearing well, “wet,” like the wearer just emerged from some sort of body of water and their dress is now fashionably stuck to their body. The Hadid sisters, Kylie Jenner, and SZA have all championed the look, too, usually in white or flesh-toned fabrics. Union’s mini version came in a bold color way, though, which made the mesh design even that more interesting.

The dress featured draped panels and sheer inserts and a halter-style neckline. The back of the dress, which was left completely open, then finished with a structured mini skirt down below. Union’s embrace of sheer didn’t end there, though—she slipped into completely transparent stilettos and rounded out her look with a selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

@gabunion

Amongst a series of solo snaps, Union posed with her mini-me daughter, Kaavia, who looked adorable in a black tutu skirt and patterned knit sweater.

@gabunion

It’s no secret that sheer dressing has taken over nearly every facet of Hollywood style. Di Petsa’s “Wet” look has also made its rounds on the celebrity circuit, too, and a similar riff even graced the Met Gala a few years back when Kim Kardashian wore a dripping Thierry Mugler look to the annual ecent.

As they say, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. While we might see a slight reduction in see-through styles this year—fashion girls seem to be cosplaying as sexy secretaries in 2024—it’s hard to bet against the look completely going away (“wet” or otherwise). Sheer fabric is an easy, but very statement-making, fashion move. It’s trendy, but usually aligned with the wearer’s individual style. And as Union proved, it’s even better with some sort of equally as sheer shoe or accessory.

