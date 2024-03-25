Gigi Hadid has found her “It” bag and she has had no problem wearing it, well, just about everywhere over the past few months. The model, armed with a fresh chopped bob, continued to champion her favored mini top handle over the weekend. Hadid was spotted running errands around New York City on Sunday in a classic model off-duty outfit—a wool coat paired with black leggings, gloves, and a baseball hat. However, the hero piece of her look—aside from a Whole Foods bag, of course—turned out to be her leather Miu Miu bag.

The model’s piece, dubbed the “Arcadie bag,” meshed perfectly with the rest of her look (a coordinating red sweater worn under her coat and her Adidas sneakers provied pops of cherry red). Hadid is a Miu Miu girl through and through, and even fronted the very campaign for this bag, so it’s fitting she’s adapted this particular accessory to her everyday style.

Fashion stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Chung have also worn iterations of the same bag, but Hadid seems to have a particular passion for incorporating the piece into just about every type of outfit imaginable.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just last week, Hadid unveiled her new ‘do while wearing (you guessed it!) her go-to Miu Miu bag. Back in February, the runway star was again photographed in the Big Apple trotting out her monochrome mini. This time, she fashioned the piece more as a clutch than a traditional top handle by cradling it in the crook of her arm.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, Hadid was one of the first to adopt this particular “It” bag within her wardrobe. Here she is wearing the piece in late November, just a few months following its runway debut for the fall 2023 season. The model also pulled out the bag during Milan Fashion Week and sported a white version over the summer.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid’s embrace of the bag makes sense on multiple fronts. There’s no denying that Miuccia Prada’s eponymous label is having quite the moment right now. And, aside from Hadid’s obvious brand allegiance, the accessory (specifically the mini black one she prefers) can be dressed up and down—as evidenced by the model’s off-duty outfits as well as her more formal moments—and is just the right size to fit all of her essentials. “It” Girl, meet “It” Bag.

Shop Gigi’s Bag: