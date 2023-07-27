Don’t feel pressured to wear neons of florals just because it’s summer. Black works all year long. On Wednesday, the shade it’s latest style cosigns from Gigi Hadid and Brie Larson. The model and actress were attending Miu Miu’s “Summer Club” event in Malibu, California where, fittingly, they each donned their own unique iterations of summer black.

Both of course wore head-to-toe Miu Miu, but let’s start with Hadid. The 28-year-old showed up in a plunging black dress whose form-fitting silhouette seemed to mimic the shape of a slip. It was nearly entirely black—aside from a white Miu Miu logo near the top of the bodice—and featured two thin spaghetti straps.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid kept the styling of her look fairly simple, wearing her hair down and slicked back and opting for a pair of square-framed sunglasses. She casually wore a white Arcadie bag from the Italian brand (she also starred in the accessory’s recent campaign in June).

Larson, on the other hand, went with a decidedly shorter silhouette that threw in a few gold details for good measure. The actress donned a belted mini dress complete with buttons up the front and a simple bateau neckline. Like Hadid, she also incorporated a Miu Miu mini bag, but in black. And though their looks had different feels, for footwear, they seemed to be on the same page.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid and Larson wore two similar, yet distinct, Miu Miu leather penny loafers. While Hadid’s slung more closely to the ground and had a more traditional shape, Larson’s pair followed a rounded look and had a sizable wedge.

Regardless, their shoe choices added a preppy feel to their looks—a style that has become all the rage this summer with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber getting in on things. Clearly, it seems that even in a heatwave, black and leather pieces are too good to pass up.

Shop Gigi and Brie’s Picks: