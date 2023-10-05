After making her rounds in some pretty serious looks on the Paris runways earlier this week, Gigi Hadid was already back home showing off her street style best just a few days later. On Thursday in New York City, the model hit the town in the perfect, muted off-duty look that she rounded out with a jolt of color via her entirely on-trend accessory choices.

Per usual, Hadid looked effortlessly stylish in a simple, cropped tank top and high-waisted denim that had three silver buttons placed on the front. On top, she layered just about every New Yorker’s fall wardrobe essential: a baggy, oversized blazer. Hadid left the piece, which had a pinstripe pattern and two sizable pockets on either side, unbuttoned as she tended to her afternoon duties. Though many would’ve stopped there, the 28-year-old leveled up her look thanks to a quartet of statement accessories.

In a further nod to the Big Apple, Hadid sported a navy and white New York Yankees baseball hat and a pair of ’60s-style round frames. In addition to her Guest In Residence shopping bag (which leads us to assume she was on her way to a slate of business meetings — its her ow brand), she carried a textured leather Miu Miu mini bag on her shoulder.

Diamond / BACKGRID

While her accessories to that point were mainly in black and navy, for footwear, the model added in some color—a choice that paired rather well with the sunny New York weather. She opted to wear a bright yellow and royal blue pair of Adidas Samba sneakers which, in addition to being the go-to for just about every fashion girl, are frequently worn by her sister Bella.

Although Hadid’s ensemble went down a more casual route for proceedings on Thursday, over in Paris on Tuesday, she donned her post-runway best for Miu Miu’s starry dinner. There, she again wore exclusively neutrals—in the form of a sheer lace mini dress and a leather overcoat.

For accessories this time, she opted for thin sunglasses, a leather clutch, and strappy kitten heels. Whether she’s in Paris or New York, in sneakers or sling backs, it’s rather clear Hadid has mastered the model off-duty style particularly well.