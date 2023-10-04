Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Geek-Chic Look Includes Lots of Sequins, but No Pants
Even though she’s not busy cruising around the halls of Euphoria high as bombshell Cassie, Sydney Sweeney seems to have found her own recent style niche in the geek-chic look. On Tuesday in Paris, the actress pulled out her latest scholarly style that, of course, did not go without some very on-trend details (at least one of which is an elevated version of a gym-class mainstay).
Sweeney attended Miu Miu’s post–Fashion Week dinner wearing a collared shirtdress that was dripping with black sequins. Fittingly, like many fashion girls these days, she styled the piece sans pants, making the top into a tiny evening dress.
The majority of the garment was in a glitzy black fabric, apart from the white collar and wide button placket that traveled down the front. Sweeney is no stranger to prep style—she had a fascination with Thom Browne’s skirt suits earlier this year—but the flashy composition of her Miu Miu look offered a more night-out approach than we’ve seen from her in the past.
To round out the ensemble, Sweeney pulled her wavy blonde locks back with a can’t-miss-it black headband and added on a pair of white patent high-heeled sandals (which, judging by her earlier look, seem to be her new go-to footwear shape) from the Italian brand. Though the shirtdress was about as sparkly as the geek-chic look comes, the star took things in a different direction for Miu Miu’s runway show earlier that day.
There, she stepped out in a tiny tweed crop set that consisted of a long-sleeve cardigan and cut-off shorts. And in a dresscode-worthy move, she exposed the very top of her white cotton boxers. Instead of a book bag, though, she carried a Miu Miu “Arcadie” mini and strapped on the same style of heels, this time in black.
Although filming for season 3 of Euphoria has been put on hold until 2025, it’s quite evident that Sweeney is using her personal style as a character study of sorts in the interim. So until Cassie is back to her usual ways, we’ll gladly settle for Sweeney’s geek-chic crusade.