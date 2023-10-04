Even though she’s not busy cruising around the halls of Euphoria high as bombshell Cassie, Sydney Sweeney seems to have found her own recent style niche in the geek-chic look. On Tuesday in Paris, the actress pulled out her latest scholarly style that, of course, did not go without some very on-trend details (at least one of which is an elevated version of a gym-class mainstay).

Sweeney attended Miu Miu’s post–Fashion Week dinner wearing a collared shirtdress that was dripping with black sequins. Fittingly, like many fashion girls these days, she styled the piece sans pants, making the top into a tiny evening dress.

The majority of the garment was in a glitzy black fabric, apart from the white collar and wide button placket that traveled down the front. Sweeney is no stranger to prep style—she had a fascination with Thom Browne’s skirt suits earlier this year—but the flashy composition of her Miu Miu look offered a more night-out approach than we’ve seen from her in the past.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To round out the ensemble, Sweeney pulled her wavy blonde locks back with a can’t-miss-it black headband and added on a pair of white patent high-heeled sandals (which, judging by her earlier look, seem to be her new go-to footwear shape) from the Italian brand. Though the shirtdress was about as sparkly as the geek-chic look comes, the star took things in a different direction for Miu Miu’s runway show earlier that day.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There, she stepped out in a tiny tweed crop set that consisted of a long-sleeve cardigan and cut-off shorts. And in a dresscode-worthy move, she exposed the very top of her white cotton boxers. Instead of a book bag, though, she carried a Miu Miu “Arcadie” mini and strapped on the same style of heels, this time in black.

Although filming for season 3 of Euphoria has been put on hold until 2025, it’s quite evident that Sweeney is using her personal style as a character study of sorts in the interim. So until Cassie is back to her usual ways, we’ll gladly settle for Sweeney’s geek-chic crusade.