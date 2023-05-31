Sydney Sweeney isn’t one to settle into one mode of fashion for too long. While her Euphoria character Cassie may have a defined style, the actress is known to dramatically switch things up in real life. So a week after wearing a dramatically glamorous sheer Schiaparelli gown on the red carpet, Sweeney mixed in up with a mint Thom Browne suit set to discuss her latest role in the film Reality on The Today Show.

The matching set veers into preppy (and maybe even golfcore?) territory, an aesthetic that Browne has championed throughout his career. It features a mini pleated skirt (that has white piping and several staggered layers throughout) and a simple blazer that she sported over a crisp button down. The skirt had an added element of surprise—when Sweeney moved, a deeper green hue was revealed underneath the lighter shade that made up the main pleats.

Sweeney continued the preppy vibe with footwear, too, in the form of white ankle socks worn underneath a pair of black heels. And because it wouldn't be a Thom Browne look without the accessories to match, Sweeney rounded out the look with a simple white tie that tucked into her blazer.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While the Thom Browne ensemble is a departure from her recent string of sultry looks, Sweeney has kept the American brand in rotation the past. For a Euphoria FYC panel event in December, the actress continued her suiting streak in a black blazer and a mini dress complete with a Peter Pan collar from the label.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sweeney was on the morning show to promote her role as Reality Winner in Reality, which premiered on HBO Max today. The film is based on the FBI interrogation transcript of Winner who was sentenced to five years in prison for the unauthorized release of government information in 2018.

“She is such a complicated individual,” Sweeney said of Winner. “And when I first read the script I'd never read something that was taken directly from the transcripts. Not a single word is changed, its the actual FBI interrogation.”