There’s no question that over the past few years, Bella Hadid has risen as a style star thanks to her unique Depop-heavy looks, and while her sister, Gigi, has great style as well, the focus has remained, for the most part, on the younger sibling. Over the last few weeks, however, Gigi has been entering the street style arena in a new way, and it’s all thanks to one specific color combination. Recently, the older Hadid sister has been heavily embracing an autumnal palette, with an emphasis on greens and browns, and the pairing has absolutely paid off.

Part of this new look is thanks to Hadid’s recently-launched cashmere brand, Guest in Residence. The model has been diving into the collection regularly, incorporating at least one piece from the brand into almost every one of her recent looks. Earlier this month, she took the opportunity while in Paris during fashion week to show off Guest in Residence’s new workwear drop, layering a hunter green barn jacket with a brown collar a top an almond brown cashmere button-up and white shirt. Keeping things casual, Hadid added some loose gray pants from Les Tien and a pair of platform-soled Ugg slippers. Inherently, there’s nothing over-the-top about this look, but the mastery of color pairing elevates the casual layers the perfect amount.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

A week later, and Hadid was back in New York, but she still couldn’t shake the brown and green. This time, though, the model went a bit preppier, layering a brown turtleneck and brightly-colored knit collar atop a Chrome Hearts mint green crew neck sweatshirt. On the bottom, she kept things monochrome, matching a pair of deep brown Camilla and Marc trousers with Aldo lug sole loafers in the same hue. She then finished off the ensemble with DMY by DMY sunglasses and a Prada Sidonie shoulder bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And like a Pokemon evolving, the brown and green Gigi continued to morph into an increasingly preppy persona, reaching her final stage on Friday, when she attended Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Event to discuss Guest in Residence. Fittingly, she wore the brand, proving the versatility of that green barn jacket by layering it atop a white collared, plaid button down and a tie. An oversized, light brown blazer on top and the matching olive green Guest in Residence railroad pants on the bottom completed this “I’m the cool professor” look, with dual-toned penny loafers, a brown and green Dior fall/winter 2002 saddle bag, and green-tinted shades really bringing the aesthetic home.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

From mint to olive green and tan to dark brown, Hadid has proven that you really can’t go wrong when it comes to mixing these two colors. Luckily, we’re only a few weeks into fall, which means there’s still plenty of time to take a cue from Hadid and add some of this combo into your wardrobe.

Enhance your fall wardrobe with these Gigi-approved items: