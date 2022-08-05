Gigi Hadid has been selling other company’s clothes for years, as both a model and the subject of oft-dissected street style. Now, she wants a piece of the action. The blondest of the Hadids took to Instagram yesterday to unveil that she’s currently working on her own fashion line, titled Guest in Residence. (She even added “founder, creative director” to her IG bio, so you know it’s serious.) In fact, from the looks of it, Hadid appears to be building a brand for the long haul, with an emphasis on quality rather than quick trends.

While the Guest in Residence Instagram account itself remains blank, Hadid gave a sneak peek on her own account—and the focus of the line seems to be knits. Hadid, alongside designer CJ Kim and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, is seen in photos poring over fabric samples. Hadid also gave a look at some of the clothing. In one picture, she’s wearing a lilac hoodie over a chartreuse turtleneck. In another, she wears a simple but chic orange sweater. There’s also a heather grey two-piece with a cardigan.

A fashion brand makes sense—Hadid certainly has some experience in that arena. She collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger on a line that ran for a few seasons (complete with star-studded runway shows) and recently released a collection of swimwear with Frankie’s Bikinis.

Specializing in a specific niche (in this case, knitwear) seems like a smart move. From the looks of it, Hadid is not necessarily looking to rewrite trends with her brand. Rather, the emphasis seems to be on colorful and quality takes on basics.

In fact, Hadid may be hedging closer to the Coded Luxury rule book than she is your typical celebrity-backed fast-fashion brand. The effect is more “Gen Z Succession” than it is Euphoria.

Few details about the line are available, but Hadid has been telegraphing her desire for a more traditional office job for a while, especially after giving birth to daughter, Khai.

“Having had all my dreams come true in fashion, and saying: ‘Now what?’ I don’t need another cover or campaign,” she told i-D magazine back in 2021. “I love the idea of going to the same office or studio or whatever that is multiple days a week, with the same crew, the same people, maybe a little playroom that I can make for Khai at work.”